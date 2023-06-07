Guest “Pantses” Child in Disney World Hotel Lobby

A woman who was the target of a “pantsing” at a Walt Disney World hotel by her brother as a child has shared family footage of the incident – and it gave us all the vintage Disney Park nostalgia!

Reddit user u/nataliejonah shared this adorable video from the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in the early 1990s. As the siblings explored the Deluxe Disney Resort, the Guest’s brother pulled her pants down. The siblings giggled as their embarrassed mother laughed and fixed the little girl’s clothing:

My brother pantsing me at the Grand Floridian in the early 90s 🙈😂 (OC)

While we’re sure this wasn’t the memory their parents wanted them to have from their Disney Parks vacation, it’s an adorable moment the siblings will cherish forever!

More on this Disney World Hotel

The Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of many Deluxe Disney Resort hotels. More expensive than moderate and value Resort hotels, it provides one of the most luxurious experiences on Walt Disney World Resort property. The Resort hotel offers exclusive villas for Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members and is connected to Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT via the Monorail!

“Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel,” the official Walt Disney World hotel description reads. “Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom Park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.”

Do you have favorite childhood memories from Walt Disney World Resort? Share them with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.