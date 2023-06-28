Disney World Guest Enraged After Spending $900, Receiving Expired Food

Choosing your Walt Disney World food is one of the most important parts of a Disney vacation. Should you stick to snacks and Drinking Around the World at EPCOT? Maybe you’ll spring for the Disney Dining Plan and enjoy a mix of Quick Service and Table Service meals. Will you try to get a reservation for a hard-to-get Character Dining experience or Oga’s Cantina, the iconic Star Wars bar at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

No matter how they dine, Walt Disney World Resort Guests expect high-quality, delectable meals, especially as prices rise and portion sizes plummet. But one Guest who invested a large amount of money into the Central Florida Disney Park was shocked to discover they’d been served an expired snack.

TikToker @priscillamarin19 shared this video from the Annual Passholder Lounge at EPCOT, where Passholders can take advantage of complimentary snacks and drinks:

“I pay $900 a year for expired M&M’s,” the Guest said. “It’s terrible.”

Though the M&M’s were complimentary, it’s still shocking that Walt Disney World Resort served them to Guests. While consumers can ignore some expiration dates at home, food service establishments and grocery stores should never feed Guests out-of-date products.

If you notice past-date food at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, or any Walt Disney World Resort hotel, notify the nearest Disney Cast Member as soon as possible. While eating something a few days past its expiration at home isn’t a major concern, it’s never wise to risk ingesting expired food on vacation.

Have you been served out-of-date Walt Disney World food? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.