Disney World Announces Exclusive Passholder Offerings for June

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, this one’s for you!

Starting May 31 and running until June 30, Walt Disney World is celebrating V.I.Passholder Days to celebrate their Annual Passholders. The Park just recently opened up their Passholder sales again after being unavailable since 2020. Last month, both Disneyland and Disney World announced they would be adjusting the highly unpopular Park reservation requirement for Passholders, making it so that they still needed to make a reservation but they could Park-hop any time after that.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Disney Parks would be doing away with the reservation system completely starting next year, although Passholders may still be required to make reservations on certain days. Whether in response or not, Disney World has just announced what their V.I.Passholder Days will offer select Guests.

Passholders will not only receive an all-new Figment magnet, but also an increased discount on merchandise locations throughout the Parks, Resorts, and Disney Springs during the month of June. This increase offers Guests a 30% discount rather than the standard 20%. Passholders will also get an increased discount of 20% on select food and beverage items as well as the EPCOT Outdoor Kitchens during the Flower and Garden Festival.

Along with the discounts, Passholder will also be allocated space in EPCOT’s The Land Pavilion in Sunshine Seasons to cool off and relax. While Guests are excited for the increased discount, the area in Sunshine Seasons has already been criticized, being called “lazy.” “Why not open up World Showcase?” one comment on Twitter asks, “or any of the other private areas in any of the pavilions so it actually feels like a ‘VIP’ experience.”

Twitter user @TCJaalin states, “nearly every EPCOT pavilion has a lounge in it leftover from the corporate sponsor days. One of those that are not in use should be the passholder lounge,” further explaining that anyone can access the other areas of Sunshine Seasons. Sunshine Seasons is located in The Land, a building that also houses attractions like Soarin’, Living With The Land, and the Garden Grill. Because it’s in an area every other Guest can access, it doesn’t really give Passholders a “VIP” feeling.

While Walt Disney World Passholders can enjoy increased merchandise and food discounts throughout June, there are more exclusive areas they could have utilized for a “lounge” type area. Exactly what the Sunshine Seasons lounge will look like remains to be seen. Guests can enjoy these benefits from May 31 to June 30.

What do you think of the V.I.Passholder offerings? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic!