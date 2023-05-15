Disney World Announces V.I.Passholder Days Coming Next Month

The Walt Disney World Resort is bringing back more perks to the Passholders. It’s been a while since the Park has shown such appreciation for their AP Guests. Are we starting to see things return to how they were before the Pandemic?

Gone are the days of Legacy Passes, and eventually, the Magic Keys could just become a reminder of a strange time for Disney Parks. But Disney World has brought back Annual Passes with significant changes that will take effect next year, bringing back some of the pre-COVID magic Guests have been missing for so long. And today, announced on the My Disney Experience app in the Passholder Buzz section, Disney World Resort will be honoring their Annual Passholders with special V.I.Passholder Days coming June 2023. That’s next month!

Guests love the limited edition magnets gifted to Annual Passholders during these events. Another special edition magnet is returning during V.I.Passholder Days, so Guests can expect to add a new one to their collection.

Here are the details for the special event straight from the My Disney Experience app :

No, it’s not your imagination—a new Passholder magnet is coming! Check out the special sneak peek video and see if it sparks any guesses as to who will be featured.

Passholders will have a limited-time, exclusive space to rest and cool off with dedicated seating (subject to availability).

Passholders can enjoy increased discounts on select merchandise and dining locations across Walt Disney World Resort, including select EPCOT International Flower and Garden Outdoor Kitchens.

New Passholder exclusive treats will be available for purchase.

Passholders will also get a chance to capture memories of their latest park visit with two limited-time photo ops.

This information and the video it’s referencing are available exclusively in the Passholder Buzz section of the My Disney Experience app, which Passholders can only access. Guests predict the next Passholder magnet will feature Figment, using “imagination” as a clue.

Disney will release more details on V.I.Passholder Days soon. Stay tune for more information.

Are you excited for V.I.Passholder Days coming to the Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments.