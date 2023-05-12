Despite Tensions in Florida, Tampa Mayor Declares Special Day For Disney Cast Members

Central Florida isn’t just the home of “Woke” Disney World and overstimulated Republicans. It’s also the home of many Disney Cast Members.

Many Disney World Resort Guests in Florida are familiar with Cast Members at the Parks. They’re the ones they see all the time; those who operate rides, keep the Parks clean and serve them food. However, there are unsung heroes in the world of Disney Cast Members. Those are the ones who work in customer service at their multiple Disney Reservation call centers throughout the state. Whenever someone has an issue with their trip, needs advice, or a refund, these Cast Members are always there to help. Although these Cast Members are never seen at the Parks, they are hard-working employees who spread the Disney magic in other ways. These reasons and more are why the Mayor of Tampa, Florida, declared May 11 as “Disney Central Cast Members Day.”

The Disney Reservation Center in Tampa has been around for twenty-five years and is the only other DRC in the state besides the one located in Orlando. Mayor Jane Castor proclaimed “Disney Central Cast Member Day” on Thursday to recognize the Florida Cast Member’s efforts to bring joy and happiness to Guests of the Disney World Resort before they even set foot on the property.

There was a ceremony for these Cast Members, where Mickey and Pluto spotted by their office for photo ops. The Cast Members were also issued new nametags dedicated to those whose hometown is Central Florida. While the Governor of the state battles Mickey Mouse for control, the Mayors seem to be on Disney’s side.

Maryann Smith, Vice President of Customer Experience, made a very touching comment about her employees.“For more than 25 years, our Cast Members in Tampa have made magic for millions of Guests by helping them plan their dream vacations to Walt Disney World in Florida. We’re so proud of these Cast Members for all they do at Disney and in our community,” said Smith.

It’s nice to know that someone cares about these Florida employees who work hard to keep the Disney Magic alive. Here’s to you, Cast Members!

