One Guest recently experienced a magical visit to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But she has a bone to pick with the Walt Disney World characters.

From Mickey Mouse to your favorite Disney Princess, there’s a Disney Character encounter for every family member. But according to TikToker @arit_shops, they’re inaccessible to hundreds of Disney Parks Guests:

“I feel like if the Parks are open, all of the attractions and the Characters need to be open from the time the Park opens until the time the Park closes,” the Guest argued. “I’m not talking about mechanical issues on rides or if it’s raining and you can’t be on a ride. I’m talking about stuff like this.”

She then showed multiple screenshots from the My Disney Experience app, showing that Minnie Mouse and Goofy only greet Magic Kingdom Guests from 10 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily.

“If you have little kids and they want to meet Characters, why does she stop at 7:00 when the Park is open until 10:00 or later sometimes?” the Guest asked. “I think if you’re paying this much money to be at Disney, the characters should be out until the Park closes.”

The TikToker also pointed out that while frequent Walt Disney World Resort visitors may know that certain Disney Characters only greet Guests at certain times, once-in-a-lifetime visitors might not.

“We’ve been to Disney enough times that we know to check the app before we get there to see what times characters stop,” she explained. “But a lot of people who maybe this is their only trip don’t know that, and they just assume that all of the Characters are gonna be in their spots until the Park closes, which would make sense.”

The Guest also took issue with Character Dining experiences. She argued that for the price of a Table Service meal at the Disney Parks, PhotoPass photographers should follow every character to ensure families get good pictures that include everyone.

“If you’re paying $300 for a meal for your family, you kind of want a group picture together,” she said. “…They need to be offering to take pictures of you and your family.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the MMagic’spersonal views on Disney Park operations.