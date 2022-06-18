Buzz Lightyear Makes Special Appearance In Disneyland Show

Before the recent premiere of Pixar’s new film Lightyear, Buzz made a special appearance on a popular show at Disneyland.

In a video posted by Tommy Arciniega (@tawmbien) on TikTok, we can see Buzz Lightyear stealing a section of the interactive show Turtle Talk with Crush at Disney California Adventure. Guests got excited when they saw Buzz Lightyear underwater with Crush, who says he’s been calling him “Made in Taiwan.”

Crush adds that he once started talking to him, saying Buzz’s iconic phrase “To infinity and beyond,” imitating the sound of the toy speaking underwater and then saying he’s been down there a long time and he doesn’t do it anymore before swimming off the screen.

If you have never experienced Turtle Talk With Crush before, the official description reads:

Chat live with Crush, the totally tubular sea turtle from Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Have a Deep Conversation Step inside the Aquatorium, take a seat in front of the large window and get up close and personal with this righteous dude who always goes with the flow. While Crush cavorts behind the glass, kids can talk to him about anything—his friends, his favorite food—the sea’s the limit. Because every chat is spontaneous, each time you visit is totally different and totally awesome! Meet Famous Fishy Friends Talking with Crush is just part of the undersea entertainment. Favorite movie pals like Dory, Nemo, Marlin, Hank the octopus-turned-septopus and even Crush’s own little dude, Squirt, make a splash as they stop by to share their latest adventures.

This show is improvised, providing a different experience for Guests looking to have a totally awesome talk with Crush on each show, not to mention a hilarious experience for Guests of all ages. Next time you’re visiting Disney California Adventure, make sure to stop by the Disney Animation Building to enjoy a Turtle Talk with Crush or other fun activities like the Animation Academy and the Sorcerer’s Workshop.

At Disneyland Park, fans of this galactic hero can test their aim at Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland as they try to defeat Zurg during a thrilling space battle. And over at Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy Disney Midway Mania at Pixar Pier, where they can meet Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and many more characters from the Pixar films.

We recently reported on a possible retheming of Space Mountain inspired by Pixar’s Lightyear (2022). However, this is still speculative, and many fans remain skeptical about the news, as Disney officials have not addressed this rumor.

Chris Evans recently visited Disney California Adventure to promote Pixar’s Lightyear, in which he takes on the role of Buzz Lightyear. The photo shoot at the Park quickly went viral, with Guy Fieri hilariously recreating the “not photoshopped” pictures.

Fans of this character can now head to their favorite movie theater to enjoy this new story, starring Chris Evans and directed by Angus MacLane. A synopsis of the film reads:

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

Have you watched Lightyear? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!