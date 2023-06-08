Disney Magic Coming to Philadelphia

After decades of never having a presence in the Northeastern United States, Disney is finally putting in an attraction within the City of Brotherly Love: Philadelphia.

Disney Parks feature some of the most incredible attractions and experiences in the world. In California, you have Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. In Florida, Walt Disney World Resort is made up of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, as well as Disney Springs and some fantastic water parks.

However, that just covers the West Coast and the Southeast. What about the rest of the United States? Well, fear not, Disney fans. Because the House of Mouse is opening a new experience in Philadelphia, PA: Pixar Putt.

Pixar Putt Opening in Philadelphia for the Summer

Ok, this may seem like a bit of a letdown after all that build-up, but Pixar Putt is an adorable mini-golf experience for people of all ages. The event has found lots of success on the Navy Pier in Chicago and looks to do the same in Philadelphia.

As the name would suggest, each hole is themed after a different Pixar film, ranging from classics like A Bug’s Life (1998) and Finding Nemo (2003) to modern marvels like Luca (2021) and Onward (2020). The craftsmanship on each is incredible and features unique obstacles like the claw machine from Toy Story (1995) and the floating house from Up (2009).

One of the writers at Inside The Magic ventured to Chicago to play a few holes and had a great time. Check out her review to get an idea of the whole experience.

Pixar Putt Philadelphia opens on July 9 at the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing. Tickets range from $24.75 to $26.75 for children and $29.75 to $31.75 for adults. If you’d like to purchase a family pack (two adults and two kids), they are $99-$107.

Which Pixar movie do you think will make the best mini golf course? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!