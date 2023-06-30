Disney Hired a Sex Predator at Its Theme Parks

It’s safe to say that, upon learning that Disney hired a sex predator, it’s left parents, theme park enthusiasts, and anyone with a soul mortified to know that he worked at a critical location.

Paul Viel’s ‘horrific’ crimes fall under the Polk County jurisdiction. Sheriff Grady Judd informed the public and provided the brutal details of the situation. It comes as an update to a disheartening arrest and a frightful situation.

The fact that Disney hired a sexual predator is deeply concerning, especially since it places significant focus on children. Judd drew parallels between Viel and a notorious bank robber who, when asked why he stole from banks, answered, “That’s where the money is.”

Sherriff Judd posed the question, “Why work at Disney? That’s where the kids are.” But the same is true for anywhere with children, ranging from schools to public parks to shopping malls and daycares.

Disney Hired a Sexual Predator Despite Background Checks

Paul Viel left the state specifically to work at Disney World. After obtaining that employment, he was caught in a massive sting. The child pornography police bust left eight in handcuffs. Viel himself was first charged with 540 offenses and is now facing 999 counts of child pornography and related crimes.

The fact that it’s not the first time Disney hired criminals adds to the growing conspiracy theory of Disney promoting pedophilia.

Issues With Security Checks

Anyone who’s seen Minority Report knows there are serious risks associated with claiming a crime without proof. That’s due process. The fact was that, upon a cursory check of Indiana records, there was nothing to bar Viel from gaining employment at Disney.

If there’s no record, then it’s virtually impossible to screen certain types of issues. There is no way of effectively predicting the future or using some Mentalist trick to ID a culprit. The danger is present even at ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth.‘ What’s disturbing is that he worked at such a critical location at Disney World.

Disney Hired a Sex Predator at a Major Location

Sherriff Judd mentioned that the Disney World employee relocated from Indiana to work at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café in the Magic Kingdom.

But there is nothing magical about the alleged crimes. When describing Viel, the Sherriff called him a “sadomasochist” and used terms like “newborn” and “battery” to detail the alleged crimes. Currently, Viel is held at the Polk County Jail on a $2.7 million bond.

It all comes down to diligence, information, and speaking out. The hope is that these heinous types of crimes can be prevented with more reach, access to resources, and ways to speak out and seek help. Until then, we stay alert and teach you about your kids’ stranger danger.

What do you think about the fact that Disney hired a sex predator? Be part of the change you want to see and share in the comments below.