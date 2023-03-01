Disneyland Named One of “The Most Dangerous Theme Parks” In U.S.

“The Most Dangerous Place on Earth?” Surely, this isn’t the case.

Disneyland Resort, home to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district, welcomes millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year. Guests come to enjoy all kinds of immersive attractions, including the timeless iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and Space Mountain.

Because of the number of people that visit Disneyland on any given day, it should come as no surprise that accidents do happen from time to time.

Just recently, The Family Vacation Guide ranked “the most dangerous theme parks in the U.S.,” based on reported accidents since 1980. The list only covered reported incidents, so injuries or accidents that were minor are not included in the rankings.

At the top of list is none other than Knott’s Berry Farm, located in Buena Park, California. The theme park has 49 total incidents over the last four decades, and then Disneyland Resort came in third with 33 reported incidents.

Though it may seem strange seeing Disneyland ranked as one of “the most dangerous theme parks,” keep in mind that the volume of Guests that Disney sees per day is staunchly higher than the amount of Guests that many other theme parks are used to.

The truth is that, though there are stats that may put Disney near the top, an accident at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort is very uncommon. Disney Cast Members work hard to ensure that Guests are safe throughout their entire visit and there is actually a better chance of being struck by lightning than being injured in a theme park.

If you’re visiting a Disney Park anytime soon, please adhere to the warnings posted outside of attractions and listen to the direction and guidance of Disney Cast Members. If you do these things, you will remain safe throughout the entirety of your visit.

