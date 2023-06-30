Disney Boards Up Attraction and Announces Replacement

As ticket prices rise, Disney boards up a major attraction, the Sword in the Stone, at its Hong Kong location. After leaving fans waiting, they’ve finally announced its replacement.

Disney Boards Up Major Attraction

Disney boards up a major attraction, uprooting the Sword in the Stone from its Hong Kong location. The popular feature allowed guests to take a crack at the Arthurian legend and try to free the sword from the stone, bringing back Camelot. But Disney had other plans for the summer of 2023.

Disneyland Hong Kong already announced the details of its upcoming Frozen-inspired feature. Now, after boarding up the area, Disney finally revealed what is coming to the area. The new attraction promises to enchant visitors with that classic Disney magic, but it’s a long shot from the original.

Replacement for Disney’s Boarded-Up Attraction

In a surprising announcement, Disneyland Hong Kong is installing a statue of none other than Mickey and Minnie Mouse. While Disney boards up a major attraction, its replacement choices go back to the classics. Both features share the theme of an ode to times of old.

Camelot represented the idea of a society of diversity and acceptance. The one to pull the sword from the stone, in legend, is essentially King Arthur incarnate. So why go back to basics with the new feature? Disney boarded up an attraction that represented the classics, and perhaps its replacement is a reference to the same.

Choosing Mickey and Minnie Mouse statues as the new addition is a way to respect tradition, reaffirm brand identity, and avoid any issues associated with censorship of certain topics. It’s the most definitive Disney icon, except maybe Walt himself. Whether it will be more successful than the previous installation will have to wait until its October unveiling.

What do you think about the forthcoming addition? Better than the one Disney boarded up? Let us know in the comments below!