Disney Changes Time-Honored Park Tradition

in Food, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment

Credit: Disney

When most people think of iconic food at the Disney Parks, particularly Walt Disney World, churros, turkey legs, and Dole Whip are typically the first things that come to mind. As traditional as these Mickey munchies are, Disney might be preparing to give one the axe.

Peter Pan Dole Whip
Credit: Disney

For those out there who’ve not enjoyed this fruity frozen delight, Dole Whip is one of the oldest confections at the Walt Disney World Resort. A pineapple soft serve concoction made famous in 1984, the sweet sorbet has been an icon of the Florida Parks for decades, and now comes in many different shapes, sizes, and variations.

Related: Swirls On The Water: The NEW Ultimate DOLE Whip Destination

It’s a beloved treat by Disney fans worldwide, and even places like Disneyland have created their own takes on the Park staple. Guests can even enjoy a Dole Whip pineapple upside-down cake. Now that fans will soon be able to get the iconic desert at their local grocery stores, some might be wondering if a Dole Whip is still worth the trip.

Is Disney Growing Dole-Whip-Desperate?

The King's Cooler Dole Whip
Credit: Disney

Traditionally, an old-fashioned Dole Whip is the pure pineapple variation, sometimes with a vanilla swirl if you’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, the dessert has had something of a renaissance since the ’80s. Now, Guests have more than a few options when it comes to getting their pineapple fix.

Related: Disney’s Dole Whip Is Finally Coming To Your Home

While variety is the spice of life, some of the Dole Whip’s recent variants seem to be stretching farther and farther from the original design and more into the lines of garden variety soft serve. It’s one thing to have a pineapple upside-down cake version, but it gets a little weird when cotton candy, Powerade, and tajin flavors start mixing in.

Park Staple of Fading Fast?

Dole Whip Store Bought
Credit: TODAY

Chances are most Guests who’ve visited the Parks at least twice since the ’80s have tasted Dole Whip in some form or fashion. However, the frequently changing flavors paired with the soon-to-be wider availability outside of the Parks could be a death sentence for the treat’s exclusivity. Why go to Disney for something you can get at the supermarket, right?

Related: Here’s Why Disney Gave Kevin Feige a Dole Whip Machine

Not only that, but other Disney treats, such as the brioche ice cream sandwich at EPCOT’s France pavilion are gaining more traction on TikTok and other forms of social media. It might still be an icon of Disney cuisine, but the clock might have just started ticking on this swirly confection.

Do you have a Dole Whip theory? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!