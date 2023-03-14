Disney Changes Time-Honored Park Tradition

When most people think of iconic food at the Disney Parks, particularly Walt Disney World, churros, turkey legs, and Dole Whip are typically the first things that come to mind. As traditional as these Mickey munchies are, Disney might be preparing to give one the axe.

For those out there who’ve not enjoyed this fruity frozen delight, Dole Whip is one of the oldest confections at the Walt Disney World Resort. A pineapple soft serve concoction made famous in 1984, the sweet sorbet has been an icon of the Florida Parks for decades, and now comes in many different shapes, sizes, and variations.

It’s a beloved treat by Disney fans worldwide, and even places like Disneyland have created their own takes on the Park staple. Guests can even enjoy a Dole Whip pineapple upside-down cake. Now that fans will soon be able to get the iconic desert at their local grocery stores, some might be wondering if a Dole Whip is still worth the trip.

Is Disney Growing Dole-Whip-Desperate?

Traditionally, an old-fashioned Dole Whip is the pure pineapple variation, sometimes with a vanilla swirl if you’re feeling adventurous. Needless to say, the dessert has had something of a renaissance since the ’80s. Now, Guests have more than a few options when it comes to getting their pineapple fix.

While variety is the spice of life, some of the Dole Whip’s recent variants seem to be stretching farther and farther from the original design and more into the lines of garden variety soft serve. It’s one thing to have a pineapple upside-down cake version, but it gets a little weird when cotton candy, Powerade, and tajin flavors start mixing in.

Park Staple of Fading Fast?

Chances are most Guests who’ve visited the Parks at least twice since the ’80s have tasted Dole Whip in some form or fashion. However, the frequently changing flavors paired with the soon-to-be wider availability outside of the Parks could be a death sentence for the treat’s exclusivity. Why go to Disney for something you can get at the supermarket, right?

Not only that, but other Disney treats, such as the brioche ice cream sandwich at EPCOT’s France pavilion are gaining more traction on TikTok and other forms of social media. It might still be an icon of Disney cuisine, but the clock might have just started ticking on this swirly confection.

