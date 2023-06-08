‘Star Wars’ Constantly Ruined By Execs For Quick Cash Grab, Report Says

Disney may have gone too far with Star Wars, as one report exposes some sinister reasons why certain Disney+ series and movies have been lackluster.

Star Wars has steadily added new projects to Disney+ for the past few years. The Mandalorian started a new era of storytelling for the franchise and won over millions of fans. It wasn’t hard to do with an iconic character like Grogu, but fans must realize that there was a cost for getting The Mandalorian.

Disney isn’t doing it for Star Wars. It’s for the money. Some fans have voiced their opinions loud and clear after the Sequel Trilogy was released that Disney was only in it for the money after seeing the story rush through certain story points and retcon pivotal moments. Unfortunately, some of this crept into Disney+, which could explain why series like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi wasn’t as good as they should’ve been.

A new book from Maureen Ryan called Burn It Down, discusses in length how certain insiders have shared information with the writer about Lucasfilm and Disney working on stories. Writers and showrunners don’t have creative control over their projects as executives have taken over and made personal tweaks or huge changes. People working on a Star Wars series have admitted they feel like a “glorified babysitter” or that their voice doesn’t change anything, leading to the real control being in the executive’s hands.

This should concern fans because the scripts for series and projects are being tweaked to serve Disney’s best interests, not the story’s best interests. This forces some Star Wars series to be better for selling merchandise than helping Disney+ or pleasing fans, which is frustrating for everyone.

According to Ryan, executives have openly shared how they basically are showrunner for the project as they have the final say on what will happen in the series, which might explain one glaring issue in Star Wars right now. Consistency. Some series are great at following what canon established, and nothing is retconned or changed. Other projects have the opposite problem, where plot holes or continuity errors are rampant, and fans are left confused more than anything else.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett felt like two Disney+ series that didn’t get a lot of support from Lucasfilm’s storyboard group, and it feels like the rushed production for both series allowed subpar scripts and CGI for the quick cash grab. Rebranding Boba Fett’s starship didn’t sit well with fans either, and it seems that Disney’s biggest thing right now is just to allow executives free reign over their series.

Star Wars is better when the stories are left with the people who should write them. Tony Gilroy’s Andor is a great example of how Star Wars can be if Disney allows the writers and real showrunner to do their work, but merchandise and the thought of easy profit might ruin more Star Wars series before something can be done.

