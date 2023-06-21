‘Avatar 3’ Scares Upcoming Film out of Theaters

James Cameron fans were devastated last week when The Walt Disney Company revealed major production delays affecting the three upcoming Avatar films. Avatar 3 moved from a December 2024 release to December 2025, and the following two films were each pushed back three years.

The Avatar 3 delay had a ripple effect throughout the film industry. Following the box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Universal fled its Christmas 2025 release for Wicked Part 2, instead opting to premiere the film over Thanksgiving 2025. The first of the two Broadway musical-inspired films starring Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) will premiere in December 2024.

More on Avatar 3

Despite fan excitement, the third major motion picture in the Avatar universe is already rife with controversy. In January, Cameron was accused of copying the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The legendary director previously revealed that Avatar 3 would introduce a hostile tribe of “Fire Na’vi,” aiming to show a negative side to the previously positively-represented people.

Avatar 3 is said to have a significant connection to Pandora: The World of Avatar, a Theme Park land inspired by Avatar (2009). Located in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, it celebrates the beloved movies and what they can teach Guests about conserving the planet we live on.

The film will feature Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri) and Sam Worthington (Jake Sully) reprising their roles, continuing to parent their adoptive daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). Stephen Lang will return as Colonel Quaritch, and Oona Chaplin will play Varang.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

The second film in the Avatar series smashed box office records, somehow surpassing the highest expectations. The film finally began streaming on June 7, exclusively available on Disney+.

“Avatar: The Way of Water reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure,” the official description of the three-hour film reads. “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the breathtaking backdrop of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures that populate the majestic oceans.”

Are you excited about Avatar 3? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.