After ‘Indiana Jones 5,’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Keep Raiding Temples

While on the red carpet for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), Phoebe Waller-Bridge finally answered questions about whether she’ll take on the role of Indiana Jones in the future. It turns out she will continue to explore temples and find artifacts, just in a slightly different way.

UK comedian Phoebe Waller-Bridge broke into the United States with her hit series Fleabag (2016-2019) on Amazon Prime. Based on her one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Fleabag follows Waller-Bridge as the titular character as she survives dating, familial relationships, and a hot priest in modern-day London. The show also starred Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, and Andrew Scott.

Since then, Waller-Bridge’s star has only continued to rise, starring in Albert Nobbs (2011) with Glenn Close, Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) with Donald Glover, and the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with Harrison Ford.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge on coming aboard #IndianaJones and what’s coming next for her pic.twitter.com/snaBwj7wnU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023

Ever since she joined the latest Indiana Jones film, people have been wondering if she’s the next person to take up the hat and whip, especially with a new Disney+ series on the way. However, she swiftly dismissed that on the red carpet. “First, I ever heard of it!”

She continued, “It’s all very much the Writers Strike at the moment, so we’re all taking a break. But if that all gets sorted, I’m working on Tomb Raider.“

Is Phoebe Waller-Bridge the Next Lara Croft?

Tomb Raider is a wildly popular video game series centered around Lara Croft. Originally intended to be a man, the team behind the game decided to make their main character a woman so, ironically, players wouldn’t compare them to Indiana Jones. While this continued to happen anyways, Lara Croft became the most iconic female character in video game history.

The games have since been translated into three different movies. The first two, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003), starred Angelina Jolie in the title role and were based on the original games. The third film, simply titled Tomb Raider (2018), starred Alicia Vikander and was based on more modern adaptations.

Since the last movie, MGM has lost the rights to Tomb Raider, prompting Amazon Prime Video to pick it up and craft a deal with Crystal Dynamics, the owners of the IP and current developers of the games. Amazon Prime brought on Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write the series, which she has now confirmed.

Whether Waller-Bridge will be playing Lara Croft remains to be seen, but if she can hold her own in an Indiana Jones film, she can definitely take on anything in Tomb Raider.

