Wild Car Chase Ends With Showdown in Disneyland

A recent incident had some Disneyland Resort Guests left in shock.

When visiting “The Happiest Place on Earth,” you expect to see plenty of things. Of course, Guests at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park expect to see their favorite Disney characters walking around and stationed at different areas around the theme parks. Guests expect that they’ll take rides on several iconic attractions, like The Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Incredicoaster, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Radiator Springs Racers, and many others.

They also expect that they’ll get the opportunity to experience many beloved shows, such as Fantasmic! (when it hopefully reopens) and “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park, and “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure Park. You can also expect to see plenty of construction projects underway, as Disneyland just reopened the newly-updated Mickey’s Toontown and Disney has already announced that there are several more updates, including the closure of Splash Mountain for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and an Avatar attraction coming in the future.

However, what you don’t expect to see is an arrest being made. Well, maybe after the last few years, you do. Several arrests have been made at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort in the last few months, most of the time stemming from a fight or bad Guest behavior and conduct. For example, just this week, a viral video at Magic Kingdom Park showed two families brawling that resulted in police involvement. Though most of these altercations are either between groups of Disney Park Guests, or between a Disney Guest and Disney Cast Members, that’s obviously not always the case.

Just recently, a wild car chase ended up in Disneyland Resort.

User @davis_unoxx caught a portion of the incident on video, which you can view below. As you can see in the video, there are numerous police cars who have chased the suspect to this spot, which happens to be the Harbor Cast Member Lot. Many Guests visiting Disneyland who stay at nearby Resorts walk past this lot on their way to the Parks.

The suspect was apprehended, and one onlooker shared that they did not see anyone injured during the incident.

“Was crazy watching this happen, usually park here or Manchester so was crazy to see this happen,” they said. “Glad it ended safely with no harm done to all the visitors walking on sidewalks nearby.”

Another person who identified as a Disney Cast Member said this now made sense why “several people came in late today.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has not released the details of the suspect in custody or what caused the chase in the first place.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments of this story and much more related to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.