Universal Confirms Opening of New ‘Jurassic Park’ Tribute

Keep a wise eye out for dinosaurs this summer. Universal Orlando Resort just confirmed the return of its iconic Jurassic Park (1993) tribute.

Next door to Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, Guests can usually find the Universal Tribute Store. Its theme changes throughout the years – sometimes dedicated to Halloween or Christmas, sometimes to one of Universal Pictures’ most iconic properties – and it typically offers special merchandise centered on this theme.

The most recent tribute store closed in April with the end of Universal’s annual Mardi Gras celebration. As is custom, the store has since been in the process of a total renovation to make way for its next theme.

Now, after weeks of speculation, Universal has finally confirmed the Jurassic Park Tribute Store as its replacement!

This isn’t the first time Universal’s hosted the Jurassic Park Tribute Store. It last made its appearance back in 2021, complete with a statue of the first film’s iconic character John Hammond (Richard Attenborough).

With the film celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, it’s the perfect time to bring the store back for round two. The façade is already up in Universal Studios Florida’s Hollywood area, complete with a banner that resembles the one knocked down by the T-rex in the film.

🚨 A Jurassic Park ‘JP30’ Tribute Store will be opened soon at Universal Orlando Resort 🚨 🦖 pic.twitter.com/FO3LiWvZRX — Swrve 🦖 'Jurassic' News Outlet & Content (@SwrveYT) May 18, 2023

This time around, it seems like the exact theme is “The Making of Jurassic Park” rather than the film itself. Banners promise “a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most amazing motion pictures of all time.” The store will invite Guests to take a walk through the movie’s history, exploring themed rooms that cover all elements of its production process.

The store is set to open on May 26, with previews starting on May 25 – just in time for Jurassic June. Universal Orlando Resort is celebrating the occasion with themed food and beverages, and merchandise, as well as a complimentary, limited edition Jurassic Park Annual Passholder magnet.