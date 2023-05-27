‘Star Wars’ Forces Disney to Go All in On New Business Plan

After the massive success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023), the video game has forced the Walt Disney Company to put its focus into a new business direction.

Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased the Star Wars IP, the franchise has continued to thrive. While the sequel trilogy received mixed reactions overall, it has excelled elsewhere. This includes popular television series like The Mandalorian (2019-present), Andor (2022-present), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), as well as an abundance of incredible animated series and the Galaxy’s Edge sections of Disney Parks.

Another medium where Star Wars has excelled is in video games, particularly with the Star Wars Jedi series. Taking place five years after the events of Revenge of the Sith (2005), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (2019) follows former Padawan Cal Kestis as he evades being hunted by the Galactic Empire.

His story continued in the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023) to rave reviews and record sales. Not only has this maintained Star Wars’ popularity in the video game-sphere, but it caused the Walt Disney Company to take notice.

‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Showed Disney That Video Games Have “Huge Potential”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has sold incredibly well throughout the world, especially in the United Kingdom. This has caused Disney Chairman Josh D’Amaro to take notice, bringing the game up in a J.P. Morgan Technology, Media, and Communications investor event.

“And then on the game side, again, with such strong IP, we work with best-in-class game developers, and we’re seeing great results from the gaming side of our business as well.”

D’Amaro continued, “We just launched a new game called Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. I’d like to tinker around with these new games when they come out. It’s highly, highly rated, said to be one of the best Star Wars games in 20 years. So that business is doing well for us. And I think as the world continues to evolve and we see more gamers spending more time with their consoles and online, we have a huge opportunity here.”

This is exciting, not just for fans of Star Wars, but for fans of video games in general. Not only does this increase the likelihood of seeing sequels to popular series like Kingdom Hearts, but other famous IPs may get the same treatment as Jedi: Survivor.

While a game based in the universe of Indiana Jones is in the works, it would be interesting to see original games from other franchises. Who wouldn’t want to play a game centered around some of Marvel’s lesser-known heroes? Or what about an actually decent Avatar game? Maybe even something from Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003). Genuinely, the possibilities are endless.

What Disney-owned franchise would you like to see get an original video game?