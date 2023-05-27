Sigourney Weaver Confirms ‘Avatar’ Reshoots

Avatar star Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that reshoots will be underway for the franchise’s blockbuster sequel.

In an interview with Screenrant, Weaver confirmed that she will be heading back to set to shoot pickups for the as-yet untitled Avatar 3. Weaver has played two roles in director James Cameron’s behemoth sci-fi saga. In the first Avatar (2011), she played Dr. Grace Augustine, a human scientist who showed both interest and compassion for the Na’vi and their home world of Pandora.

Augustine died in that movie, but Weaver still returned for the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), this time as Augustine’s Na’vi daughter Kiri. Kiri is an adopted member of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldaña) family.

But the teenage character’s inception remains shrouded in mystery — she was born of Augustine’s Avatar body, the special constructs grown to allow the humans to live on and explore Pandora efficiently — but will undoubtedly play a large role in Cameron’s planned sequels.

Her unique connection with Pandora’s deity Eywa meant she could commune directly with the planet’s flora and fauna, using that special bond to spectacular effect in Way Of Water’s final third. Unravelling that mystery and developing that seems almost certain in the movies to come.

In the Screenrant interview, Weaver said:

“I know that in January, I go back and probably do some pickups, I don’t think there are whole new scenes to be shot. I think it’s going to be refining what [James Cameron’s] got now that he’s closing in on the edit, because he always has too much material.”

Pickups on big-budget movies are not uncommon, with directors often building time into the shooting schedule to capture footage that they feel is needed after making some progress in crafting the cut.

In Cameron’s case, as Weaver herself said, he often shoots more than he needs (which perhaps explains the lengthy nature of his feature films). She will be familiar with the director’s process, having worked him not just on Avatar, but when he directed iconic sci-fi sequel Aliens (1986) too.

Weaver continued:

“He loves to shoot. I wouldn’t even begin to guess of what we might be doing, but I think it’s just maybe going back to a couple of moments and giving him some footage that he didn’t get the way he wants to.”

As for any clues as to what might happen in the third Avatar movie? Weaver wasn’t giving anything away — and it sounds like she couldn’t, even if she wanted to.

She said:

“…it’s top secret, even for us. And then, probably when I go back in January and do a day on it, they will show me 20 minutes of it, but otherwise, I’m just in the dark, just like everybody else.”

Avatar is one of Disney and 20th Century Studios most lucrative and critically successful properties.

The Way of Water, despite releasing more than a decade after the original movie, currently holds the spot as the third highest grossing movie of all time, and took home an Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards.

Are you looking forward to Avatar 3? Tell us in the comments below.