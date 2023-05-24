Samuel L. Jackson Reveals His Most Dangerous Stunt

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most beloved and successful actors. This means he’s done almost everything in movies, even going so far as to do a stunt that threatened his life.

Samuel L. Jackson has worked consistently in Hollywood since 1976. After playing minor roles in Coming To America (1988), Goodfellas (1990), and Jurassic Park (1993), his big break came through with his performance as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction (1994), earning the actor critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. Since then, he has created multiple iconic characters, including Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequels, Lucius Best/Frozone in The Incredibles (2004), and titular roles in Shaft (2000), Coach Carter (2005), and Glass (2019).

At this moment, Jackson is most recognized for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. First making his premiere in a post-credits scene in Iron Man (2008), Nick Fury has been the main man behind the scenes, running S.H.I.E.L.D., creating The Avengers, and then secretly leading S.A.B.E.R.

Despite having a massive presence in the MCU, Nick Fury is only now getting his solo project with Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion (2023). It’s set to be unlike any other MCU project, with plenty of action, backstabbing, and intrigue.

It feels like Samuel L. Jackson has done it all. And in an interview on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Jackson revealed the craziest thing he’s done for a movie. And it’s bone-chilling.

A Stunt From ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’ Made Samuel L. Jackson Pass Out

In an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Samuel L. Jackson revealed a stunt that physically harmed him to the point that he passed out.

While starring in The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996) alongside Geena Davis, there is a scene where Davis’ character shoots out a window, shoots at the frozen river below them to break up the ice, and the duo leaps out the window to save themselves. While this would be CGI’d or performed by stunt doubles today, Jackson and Davis did this stunt themselves.

The actor recalled the incident: “It was -37 degrees that day. They cut a hole in the ice, and they put a hot tub in it to make sure we didn’t float away because there was a current in the lake. They had to break the ice because it would freeze over between shots, and we would get in. They told us to count to five, and we would come up. Then we’d crawl across the ice, and they’d put us in a hot tub while they looked at the replay.”

Apparently, the pain was similar to a brain freeze but twenty times worse. They wound up having to film the scene five times.

“By the time we got to the fifth time, I got in the hot tub, and… when I woke up, I was in my trailer. I was in my trailer with one of those silver blankets they put you in when you run the marathon… I have never felt anything like that. It was heart attack-inducing.”

Fortunately, Samuel L. Jackson made it out ok and still has positive memories of the movie.

