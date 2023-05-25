Marvel Studios Doesn’t Care, Several ‘Spider-Man’ Projects Halt Production

Spidey’s future is now up in the air because several projects exploring the Spider-Verse and different Spider-Man variants are hinging on one deal.

Fans have grown used to seeing Spider-Man more often over the years. First, it started with Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi as the iconic web-slinger entered live-action. Next, animated shows and cartoons centered on the hero, and now, there’s so much content centered around Spider-Man and other variants, that it’s no surprise there are over a dozen projects dedicated to the hero.

Not all of them are about Peter Parker, either. Miles Morales has made some serious moves after Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) dropped, and now the highly anticipated sequel is finally releasing this year. On top of that, fans know they have a couple of animated projects and Tom Holland’s Spidey in the MCU to watch with Amazon’s new projects in the works.

Unfortunately, not every Spider-Man series is in a good spot. Due to the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) going on strike, Amazon’s Silk: Spider Society and Spider-Man Noir series has ceased production because the writer’s rooms are empty until a deal can be made. Writers are dealing with the crisis that some companies aren’t opposed to using AI to replace them and feel they don’t get enough money for all the work they help create.

Silk and Spider-Man Noir open up many possibilities for stories about Spider-Man that don’t need to include Peter Parker anymore, which can help explore new territory without repeating what has already been done in the movies or cartoons. The Spider-Verse is large, and for some reason, people love stories centered around the web-slingers, so it’s obvious why Sony is partnering with Amazon to create more stories.

While the WGA strike continues, The Hollywood Reporter shares a recent interview with Across the Spider-Verse directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, confirming that nothing is happening with those two series. They go on to share their thoughts on the matter as they support the strike and the need to stand up against using AI:

“We’re of the opinion that when distinctively written and directed movies and TV shows succeed it helps filmmakers make the case for the commercial value of writing and directing. We want to support the finished work, to make the case to the powers that be for the value of well-written entertainment. It is good for the WGA if finished written work succeeds.”

Miller admits it will be the first time in 13 years he isn’t working on something, and that’s okay. Now, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)is just around the corner from releasing, and reviews for the movie are hyping it up to be one of the bigger movies of the year. Nintendo’s Mario might want to brace itself as another animated movie might be able to take over the box office.

Marvel Studios has no control over what Spider-Man projects are created because that responsibility goes to Sony as they own the rights. That’s why Amazon and Sony can partner up, which doesn’t affect the MCU. Losing these projects wouldn’t hurt Marvel’s future. Fans wish that Marvel Studios had the rights to Spidey since Sony can have a lot of success with characters like Miles Morales and major failures with movies like Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022). Hopefully, these two new series will learn from past mistakes and makes fans love a new aspect of the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in theaters on June 2.

Do you think more Spider-Man series are good to have? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!