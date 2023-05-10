Kids Deserve Trauma, Say Disney World Guests

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to unforgettable and magical experiences that stay with us long after we pass the Park gates. Often, the Florida Park is where Guests can “let the memories begin,” but not all memories are created equal.
While there are dozens of attractions that rely on Disney’s sugary-sweet and family-friendly flavor, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a dark side to Disney World. In fact, there was a time when the Park had an intense attraction that was ultimately deemed too scary for Disney’s patrons.
Guests Remember Disney World Trauma
A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld proposed a question regarding the remnants of Stitch’s Great Escape. The intense and in-your-face encounter with Experiment 626 was a bit of a hit-and-miss with some Guests, but it was met with mostly unfavorable reviews. However, the ride held a dark history.
Fans of the shadier side of the Magic Kingdom might already be familiar with ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter, considered the scariest attraction designed by Disney. In fact, it’s safe to say that its unfavorable reputation was due to how realistic and terrifying it was. Yet somehow fans are begging for it to come back!
Close Encounters of the Wrong Kind
Many replies to the original post propose that Disney bring back this failed feature for a modern audience. While it would definitely be interesting to see what they would do, especially now that they own the rights to Ridley Scott’s Alien, the reasoning these Guests are giving might give some cause for alarm.
u/JediTrainer42 writes,
“Bring back the original Alien Encounter, you cowards!! The ride traumatized me as a child and I want all other kids to share in my trauma!”
The same user also adds,
To this day I can’t believe the people at Disney had the guts to create that attraction. It was absolutely terrifying but I still loved it so much! My father would always tell us that we couldn’t be hurt by anything Disney created and it always made me a little less anxious.
While their second statement is correct that Disney would never intentionally make something harmful, the spreading of trauma certainly feels like red flag behavior.
Even without the acid-spitting cosmic horror that was in the original version, the Stitch variation freaked more than a few people out as well. Despite his cuddly exterior, he still caused a fair amount of trouble for some Disney Park Guests.
u/Tee_hops replies,
“The Stitch one scared me more, but now it makes sense. I probably just had this raw fear build up in that room and I was misplacing it on Stitch vs the alien ride.”
And u/BethyW adds,
“I still get slightly anxious walking past the attraction. I have vivid memories of trying to wriggle out of the chair and the little crotch bump preventing my escape. I am now 36 and am not ready for that kind of horror in my life.”
The truth of the matter is that the alien-infested attraction, despite its cult following, can never properly be recreated. ExtraTERRORestrial has become something of a Disney World urban legend or a haunted history, and it’s after effects still linger in the nightmares of the Guests who dared face the horror from beyond the stars… or simply aided in Stitch’s escape.
