Kids Deserve Trauma, Say Disney World Guests

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to unforgettable and magical experiences that stay with us long after we pass the Park gates. Often, the Florida Park is where Guests can “let the memories begin,” but not all memories are created equal.

While there are dozens of attractions that rely on Disney’s sugary-sweet and family-friendly flavor, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a dark side to Disney World. In fact, there was a time when the Park had an intense attraction that was ultimately deemed too scary for Disney’s patrons.

Guests Remember Disney World Trauma

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld proposed a question regarding the remnants of Stitch’s Great Escape. The intense and in-your-face encounter with Experiment 626 was a bit of a hit-and-miss with some Guests, but it was met with mostly unfavorable reviews. However, the ride held a dark history.

Fans of the shadier side of the Magic Kingdom might already be familiar with ExtraTERRORestrial: Alien Encounter, considered the scariest attraction designed by Disney. In fact, it’s safe to say that its unfavorable reputation was due to how realistic and terrifying it was. Yet somehow fans are begging for it to come back!

Close Encounters of the Wrong Kind

Many replies to the original post propose that Disney bring back this failed feature for a modern audience. While it would definitely be interesting to see what they would do, especially now that they own the rights to Ridley Scott’s Alien, the reasoning these Guests are giving might give some cause for alarm.

u/JediTrainer42 writes,