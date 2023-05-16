TikToker Defies Disneyland Rules, Films Advertisement Dunking Toys Into Ride Water

No one wants to think about policy and procedure during a vacation at The Happiest Place on Earth. But Disneyland rules keep all Guests safe and protect the magic of the Disney Parks!

In the last year, many Guests have gone viral for sticking anything from their feet to water bottles in the water on Disney rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Splash Mountain. This disturbing trend, which could quickly go wrong if a Guest’s hand touched moving ride mechanics, continues to inspire copycats.

TikToker @ozfidgets took the Disney ride trend a step further this week by filming an advertisement for fidget toys on “it’s a small world.” She tested if the toys sunk or floated in the water as the boat moved through the attraction:

While the TikToker made sure not to drop the toys in the water, her hand got alarmingly close to the boat’s underside, where the ride mechanics were in motion. Many commenters warned her that she could be injured or banned if caught.

“Keep your hands and feet inside the ride at all times!” @nastics15416 wrote.

“Why just why?” @kenziepolasky asked. “That water is so dirty everyone knows it.”

“Girl your hands gonna get detached from your arm,” said @xoxo..vanessa. “One wrong move.”

Social media influencers have been banned for similar behavior. Earlier this year, Annual Passholder and unofficial Mickey Mouse ear seller Christopher Martin was banned from Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort after selling his unlicensed merchandise at the Disney Parks. A lawsuit is ongoing.

More on the Disneyland Rules

Yes, it’s required to keep your hands and feet inside rides at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. But the TikToker also broke the Southern California Disney Park’s commercial filming rules, which prohibit:

Photography, videotaping or recording of any kind, or otherwise engaging in any activity, for unapproved commercial purposes.

If you witness someone breaking Walt Disney World or Disneyland rules, find the nearest Disney Cast Member instead of confronting another Guest.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.