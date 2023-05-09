Disneyland Guests Actively Avoid Attraction, “Can’t Do It Anymore”

A Disneyland ride of yesteryear, the Tomorrowland Submarine Voyage attraction opened in 1959 as one of the first E-ticket attractions at the Park. The ride would eventually close down in 1998, only to be replaced by the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in 2007.

A similar ride style, the Nemo Submarine Voyage allows riders to board a submarine and take a relaxing ride throughout the ocean in search of an active underwater volcano. Guests can see some of their favorite Finding Nemo characters, including Dory, Nemo, Bruce, and several others. The ride uses a mixture of physical effects and props and projection-mapped animation to give riders a unique ride experience. However, due to its nature, a recent Reddit post has many Guests saying they skip it as much as possible.

The ride vehicle encloses riders into a tight, submerged “submarine,” and although the vehicles have a capacity limit, many Guests say they’ve been squished shoulder to shoulder with dozens of other riders. Due to the close quarters, riders also complain that the vehicles have an overwhelming smell that makes them sick and claustrophobic. As u/floralbored says, “Nemo submarines EASILY. It’s so hot and sweaty in there, I can never convince myself to enjoy it.” u/Ohforgoodnessake describes “the one ride I will ACTIVELY avoid is Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage (of farts).” While Submarine Voyage was closed due to cost issues, it’s possible that the Nemo version may not be far behind.

Another Tomorrowland-turned-Fantasyland attraction Guests often skip is the Matterhorn Bobsleds. Another early Disneyland attraction that opened in 1959, the Matterhorn Bobsleds is a roller coaster that places riders into a bobsled-styled ride vehicle, and sends them off along the track at a whopping 27 miles per hour.

The attraction was modeled after the Matterhorn Mountain in the Alps, which Walt Disney was inspired by after visiting the area for a film. The ride features a variety of animatronics, twists, and turns, but many Guests complain about the attraction, saying they’d rather do a different ride in its place.

“Matterhorn messes me up and I always get a bad headache after I ride it,” says u/TheTeacherInTraining. “I love Matterhorn, but after going on it a few weeks ago, I just don’t think I can do it anymore. It really hurt my back this last time,” explains u/Moikturtle. All of the comments mentioning Matterhorn being skippable mention the fact that it’s just too jerky and painful now, due its quick speed and sharp turns.

Some of the comments mentioned that the new ride vehicles that were installed recently are just too small for riders, making it cramped and easier to bang your knees, back, and elbows. Hopefully a future renovation or new ride vehicles will make the once thrilling attraction a “must-do” again.

Are either of these attractions a “skip” for you, or do you still try to ride when you’re at Disneyland? Share your experiences with Inside the Magic in the comments below!