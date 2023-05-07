British Rapper Says “F**k You” to Disneyland After Misunderstanding Genie+

Disney Genie+ replaced FastPass and MaxPass at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in 2021. The service, purchased on the Disney Genie app for up to $30 per Guest per day, allows Guests to book Lightning Lane time slots for desirable rides, bypassing busy standby queues.

But the system isn’t perfect. Disney Parks Guests have grown tired of skyrocketing prices for a once-free service and sometimes gruelingly long Lightning Lane wait times. For the most desirable rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Guests must pay up to $25 each for an additional Individual Lightning Lane.

British rapper Aitch recently purchased Disney Genie+ while visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. He shared his frustration with the paid service to his two million followers in an Instagram story archived on TikTok by @audiosaviours:

“Do not go to Disneyland in California,” Aitch warned. “It is the worst place I’ve ever been in my life. We got there, we went on one ride, and we left. I can’t even begin to explain how sh*t it is. You know, I’m not a negative person… But wow.”

“We paid money to get on the fast track… skip all the lines, f**king got to the lines, and the fast track was only available at certain times,” he continued. “So we was there at 11:00… they’re like, ‘Sorry, sir, the fast track isn’t available until 8:30.’ F**k you.”

Aitch may not have known that Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes require advanced reservations for each ride – you can’t walk up and enter the Lightning Lane line anytime. Check out our guide here for the best experience with Lightning Lane service.

Have you tried Disney Genie+ at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.