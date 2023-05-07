Parents Devastated After Disney Character Ignores Child

Disney character performers bring the magic of our favorite films to life at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney Parks worldwide. But as fantastic and immersive as those interactions can be, there is always a human behind the costume.

Multiple character videos from both Disney Parks and other Theme Parks went viral last year after a Sesame Place character allegedly ignored a young Black child in favor of white Guests. Many fans called on Disney and other companies to do better in character interactions, while performers pointed out that it’s often difficult to see out of masked costumes.

On Saturday, another family experienced a devastating interaction with a Disney character. In Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, Stephanie Munides and her children waited to greet Spider-Man. As he went down a line of Guests giving high-fives, he missed her young son.

Munides shared the video of the interaction on TikTok, writing that Spider-Man had “disappointed a fan:”

“My poor baby was in tears right after this,” she wrote. “He was so sad he did not get a high five from Spiderman.”

Others empathized with the young boy in the comments. “His hopes and dreams just died,” said @kimbskeepoo.

Spider-Man likely didn’t intend to skip the young Guest. He brushed his hand right past the little boy’s hand, just barely missing it. As the Disney character performer was moving quickly, wearing a tight mask, he most likely thought he made contact with the boy as he passed.

Characters appear throughout the day for meet & greets, shows, and parades at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Check the Disney Park’s entertainment schedule for the most updated information about character appearances. Hopefully, the little one’s Spider-Man dreams will eventually come true!

