Guests Trapped on Splash Mountain Forced to Fend For Themselves

The final Guests are taking a trip into the Briar Patch at Disneyland Park as Splash Mountain prepares to close for good on May 30. The iconic log flume ride will reopen as Princess and the Frog (2009)-themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

As Princess Tiana prepares for her takeover, Guests report severe maintenance issues on the Disneyland Park version of Splash Mountain. Some indoor rooms on the ride appear eerily dark, and a Br’er Fox animatronic nearly lost its nose.

Multiple groups of Guests were forced to propel themselves forward last weekend after Splash Mountain broke down. TikToker @thedisneypinstation shared this video of three Guests rocking back and forth to push their log around a curve as Disney Cast Members cheered them on:

All Guests exited the ride safely after making it around this curve. Disneyland Resort didn’t comment on the breakdown, but Splash Mountain is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Splash Mountain

Not ready to lose Br’er Rabbit and his friends? The log flume ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Have you ever been trapped on a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

