McDonald’s Brings Hamburglar Out of Retirement for One Last Heist

After around a decade out of the game, McDonald’s has brought the Hamburglar back into the fray for one final hamburger heist. And this time, it’s bigger than ever.

Related: Disney’s Dole Whip Is Finally Coming To Your Home

Undoubtedly, McDonald’s is one of the most successful fast-food chains ever. However, it is now mostly recognized as a place where the ice cream machines are always broken, and the food is mediocre at best. But that wasn’t always the case! At one point, McDonald’s was whimsical and fun.

Filled with ball pits and jungle gyms, Mcdonald’s was a place where every kid wanted to go. It even had a plethora of characters representing everything the fast food chain had to offer. Most people may be familiar with the mascot Ronald McDonald, but he also had many friends from McDonaldland, including Mayor McCheese, Grimace, Bertie the Early Bird, Fry Guy, and Officer Big Mac.

One of the most beloved characters of McDonaldland is the villainous Hamburglar, who is always trying to steal Ronald McDonald’s burgers. And based on some recent ad spots, the Hamburglar is back in business.

The Hamburglar is Back and Better Than Ever

Related: Disney World Guest Accuses Cast Member of Stealing Credit Card Number

After a weird resurgence where he was just a regular guy, the classic cartoony version of the Hamburglar is back to help McDonald’s with advertising while he steals their brand-new burgers.

Two videos have been released so far featuring the Hamburglar. The first has the patty pilferer casing the joint before he makes his move, while the second showcases the thief in action right before he makes his getaway with a helicopter.

McDonald’s brought back its iconic character to promote the new way they are making their burgers. From the Big Mac to the McDouble burger, every patty will be cooked with onions and have meltier cheese. The hope is that these small changes towards higher quality, along with nostalgia, will keep McDonald’s ahead of other fancier burger chains like Shake Shack or Five Guys.

What’s most exciting about this is the chance other classic McDonald’s characters could return, like Grimace, Mayor McCheese, or even Mac Tonight if you’re feeling alternative. Hopefully, McDonaldland will make its triumphant return and bring fun back to the fast food favorite.

What McDonald’s characters do you want to see return? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!