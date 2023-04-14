Before Starbucks, Disney Parks Offered Guests McDonald’s

Before Starbucks and Joffrey’s were placed throughout the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, the Parks were sponsored by a different fast food company.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, it wasn’t uncommon to see the bright golden arches of McDonald’s throughout the Disney Parks. The partnership was part of a licensing deal between Disney and McDonald’s that also included Disney characters being sold as Happy Meal toys. McDonald’s became the official sponsor for DinoLand, U.S.A. in Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, and the resort still has one location on property near the Park. Beyond that, unfortunately, there’s no other sign of the fast food giant in the Disney Parks.

The last quick service location in Disneyland selling any hint of McDonald’s fare was closed in 2008, after operating in Frontierland since opening in 1998. The fries were also available in an area of Critter Country and Disney California Adventure had a restaurant serving Big Macs, Quarter Pounders, and other McDonald’s menu items.

Disney is well-known for their theming and variety of food options, but it’s also known for its expensive prices and hit-or-miss food quality. The McDonald’s fry food truck guaranteed Guests knew exactly what they were getting without spending a lot of money on a snack for them or their children. Even now, over a decade after its disappearance from the Park, the fry cart is still regarded fondly, with fans often wishing it would make a comeback.

The restaurant was phased out of the Parks after its licensing agreement with Disney ended, and each McDonald’s location was either rethemed or offers different snack options now. The Disney Parks still operate with a variety of sponsors, including Dole, Starbucks, Enterprise, and several others. It’s possible that the company could partner with the hamburger chain again in the future, bringing back the nostalgic fry cart for a whole new generation.

Did you ever experience the McDonald’s fry cart at Disneyland? Do you think it should be brought back one day? Tell Inside the Magic down below!