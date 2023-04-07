Lester Visits D23 Headquarters to Celebrate ‘A Goofy Movie’ Anniversary

Who’s your favorite possum??

If your answer was Lester from the 90’s Disney classic A Goofy Movie (1995), then you’re absolutely correct! On April 7, 1995, one of the best Disney animated films was released in theaters. Except, at the time, it wasn’t praised that way. As the movie got older, fans discovered how genuine and well-written this Goofy-centric film was. And to celebrate the film’s 28th anniversary, Lester himself paid a special visit to the employees at the D23 office.

For those who haven’t watched the beloved Disney film over a hundred times, Lester is the fictional mascot for a roadside attraction called Lester’s Possum Park. During their road trip, Goofy stops at the Park to show his son Max a good time. The interest itself is a Country Bear Jamboree-inspired animatronic show. There is also a photo ops with real opossums and an opportunity to meet Lester. However, the whole experience feels like a rejected concept for Critter Country, fans in real life would love to see Lester’s Possum Park come to a Disney Resort. Perhaps there could be a petition to get that started.

While the costume character of Lester has yet to bless the grounds of a Disney Park, Disney shared in a Twitter and Instagram post that the possum made his way down to the D23 offices to put some smiles on employees’ faces.

At first glance, it appears this is a reveal for a new character meet and greet coming soon. But if you look closely, you’ll see this is not an official Disney character costume but a fan-made one. Some might also recall the same Lester giving hugs at a D23 convention back in 2017.

This Lester may delight and excite fans of the movie, but it also continues to fuel the desire to bring more Goofy Movie to the Parks. Fans have already obsessed over bringing a Powerline Concert attraction to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But now, seeing Lester walking around might have fans begging for a whole Possum Park.

Hoot, howl, and holler from the heart because it's A Goofy Movie's 28th anniversary! Lester visited the D23 office to celebrate and we have just one question for you — who's your favorite possum? pic.twitter.com/XDXA59n40A — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) April 7, 2023

Guests at Disneyland and Disney World can now get Powerline candy at Mickey’s Toontown and even take pictures with a Powerline-themed Max character. But more is needed to satisfy the diehard fans. Here’s hoping we will also get an actual Lester meet and greet one day.

Will you be rewatching A Goofy Movie (1995) to celebrate the anniversary? Let us know in the comments.