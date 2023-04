Psychology defines burnout as “a psychological syndrome emerging as a prolonged response to chronic interpersonal stressors.” While that’s certainly very commonplace in the workforce, home, and environment, a vacation to Walt Disney World isn’t immune from some unpleasant mental experiences.

Going on a Disney vacation is a major event no matter the size of the party, and it’s so easy to get overwhelmed, overstimulated, and quite burnt out while visiting the most magical places on earth. A cranky kid, tired teen, and especially overly-exhausted adult can all suck the magic out of anyone’s trip before they can say Park-Hopper Pass.

Wiped Out at Walt Disney World?

@manicmagicpod shares in their TikTok above five different attractions for Disney Park Guests feeling overwhelmed or overstimulated at the Magic Kingdom, and we can’t say that they’re wrong. After all, there are few sensations more pleasurable at Disney than collapsing onto a People Mover vehicle after a morning and afternoon schlepping across the kingdom to Tomorrowland.

That being said, can Disney Park Guests do these attractions and still get the most out of their time on property? Resting is definitely important, and many Disney fans highly recommend taking a break back at the resorts, but many might not want to leave the Park due to reservations, time, or other conflicts.

Do a Little Sight-Seeing

Unless you happen to be a major fan of Disney history, you probably aren’t putting the Hall of Presidents and Carousel of Progress at the top of your list. They might offer the most shade from that famous Florida sunshine, but they’re hardly nescessary for the complete Disney experience.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, the riverboats, and the Tomorrowland Peoplemover all have one thing in common. They allow Guests to get off their feet while offering sort of a backstage pass to see a more revealing and intimate look at the Magic Kingdom.

Relax and Ride

Whether you are traveling with or without children, chances are that the main point of your visit to Disney World in the first place is to ride the rides. The previously mentioned attractions provide both constant motion and a place to relax, offering an alternative to some of the other features in the Park. What better way to climb off an adrenaline high than watching the magic of Disney roll by as you do the full loop of the railroad?

Disney Park Guests should also remember that it’s okay to take a break from all the excitement if they really need to. There’s so much to see, do and experience at the Walt Disney World Resort that rushing to and fro will do nothing but complicate your vacation. The best policy is to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

How do you battle Disney burnout? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!