Walt Disney World Resort is still waiting to reveal details on a highly-anticipated return.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth”— home to four unique theme parks in Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and EPCOT– brings in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year. As a matter of fact, many Disney World Guests love attending the theme parks so much that they visit multiple times during the year.

Over the course of the last few years, Disney has introduced many new rides and attractions to its theme parks. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind are the newest attractions at EPCOT. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway were both opened in the last half-decade at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Magic Kingdom Park just closed down Splash Mountain permanently to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (opening in 2024) and the newest attraction in Walt Disney World Resort– TRON Lightcycle / Run— is located in Tomorrowland at the Disney Park.

Because of all the exciting developments, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many Disney fans want to purchase Annual Passes. Unfortunately, they’ve been void of that offering for nearly one and a half years.

However, Disney finally announced that the sale of Annual Passes would be returning on April 20, 2023. The Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer Pass, and Pirate Pass, all of which have been unavailable for purchase, will now be offered again. But, more questions remain rather than answers.

For those wondering, we do know the new prices for the Annual Passes:

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)

Pirate: $749 (was $699)

Pixie: $399 (no change)

But, other than the new prices and the date that they’ll go on sale, we know basically nothing else.

We don’t know what time the new Annual Passes will drop, at least for now. We also don’t know how long they’ll be available or how widely accessible they’ll be. The Disney Sorcerer Pass– which is only available for Florida residents and DVC members– will go on sale a week early for qualifying DVC members.

The only pass available to non-Florida residents is the Incredi-Pass, priced at $1,399.00 plus tax. This is expected to be the most widely-available pass, in terms of how many Disney is willing to sell, but the demand still could mean that these Annual Passes are paused shortly after they begin.

Expectations from insiders vary, but it wouldn’t be surprising for these to go fast. Maybe, not as fast as virtual queue passes for TRON Lightcycle / Run, or Disney Genie+ reservations for the top attractions, but certainly faster than many fans would have hoped.

For reference, Disneyland just announced that it would begin selling all tiers of its Magic Keys (Annual Passes) again after several months paused. The only pass that has continued to be available during this time was the Inspire Key Pass, which is priced at a gaudy $1,599.00 per pass.

Disney World fans, at least for now, will have to remain in the dark on some of these details.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments happening at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and much more.