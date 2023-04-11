How Candy Crush Stopped a Disney Ride

How did one of the most popular mobile games stop an iconic Disney ride? A former Disney Cast Member tells the story.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are home to dozens of high-tech and nostalgic attractions throughout their six Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure. Each ride has height requirements and strict safety features checked to protect every Guest.

Former Disney Cast Member Maddie (@maddieb1998) recently shared a TikTok retelling of one of the most memorable Guest interactions she had while working on Rock ’n’ Rollercoaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

As Maddie completed her final safety checks, she asked each Guest to push up on the overhead restraint to ensure it was locked. When she reached the last row, an adult man ignored her and continued looking at his phone.

“Excuse me,” Maddie said. “Do you mind putting your phone away just in that little pocket in front of you?”

“Hold on, I’m busy,” the Guest responded. He refused to put his phone away, and Maddie realized he was playing Candy Crush.

“You do have to put the phone away right now,” she insisted. “The line is getting bigger as we speak. Please put it away right now.”

“He said he’s busy,” the Guest’s child said. “He’ll finish in just a second.”

The Guest refused to stop playing until he finished the level. Only then could the Disney ride resume, relieving the standby and Lightning Lane queues.

For your safety, always follow Disney Cast Member instructions.

More on Rock ’n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith

The only upside-down rollercoaster at Walt Disney World Resort is closed for refurbishment through the summer of 2023. Rumors have suggested the refurb is actually a complete retheme of the ride after sexual assault allegations surfaced about Aerosmith band member Steven Tyler, but nothing is confirmed.

“Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.”

“Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster-style attraction. Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?”

Have you ever been stopped on a Disney Ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks experience. No two experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.