Horrifying Photos Show Cut Seatbelt on Disney Park Ride

Like any Theme Park, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort install safety features like seatbelts and lap bars on their attractions. Most rides also have height requirements ensuring that small Guests don’t slip out or get injured. By doing this, the Disney Parks remain among the safest places worldwide for kids and parents to have fun together.

But according to a recent Disney California Adventure Guest, visitors should be more mindful about what seat they select when boarding a Disney Park ride. Reddit user u/Midcentury43 shared three photos of a cleanly-cut seatbelt on Soarin’:

Just got off Soarin’. Mr. Incredible pulled on the yellow safety tab a little too gently…

At this time, it’s unclear if a Guest or Disney Cast Member cut the seatbelt. It’s possible it simply needed replacement, or it could have been forcefully removed to free a Guest trapped beneath it. Either way, Disney Cast Members will ensure no Guests sit there until the seatbelt is replaced.

More on Soarin’

Soarin’ Around the World is located in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure Park and The Land Pavilion in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort. At Disneyland Resort, the ride occasionally returns to its original theme: Soarin’ Over California.

“Feel the wind in your face during an airborne hang-gliding flight over the wonders of the world,” reads the official Disney description of the ride. “Strap in and prepare for lift off! Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour around the world. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight.”

“Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps, revealing a familiar sight to Disneyland fans. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Gaze down at the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.