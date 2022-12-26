Guests Confused After Disney Adds Serious Safety Warning to Products

Over the years, Disney has tinkered and played around with various technologies that enhance Guests’ overall experiences in the Parks and Resorts. The biggest example of this has been with MagicBand and MagicBand+.

Disney recently introduced the next iteration of this system with its MagicBand+. MagicBand+ is an all-new MagicBand experience that many have been excited about for a long time. With new features and options, Disney’s MagicBand+ is set to become an even more interactive part of the Disney experience than the original MagicBands.

MagicBand+ is all about your Disney vacation and acts as a room key, your source for Disney Genie+, and Disney PhotoPass, among many other features. MagicBand+ also includes color-changing lights, gesture recognition, and haptic vibrations, as well as a new look. As before, the MagicBand+ will sync with a Guest’s My Disney Experience app, where Disney Park tickets, Park Pass reservations, and more can be connected with the device.

After the Guest has chosen their MagicBand+ from 25 designs, they can begin partaking in the various interactive activities around the Disney Resort. From Magic Kingdom to Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, MagicBand+ can be used at every Disney World location in one way or another.

Some Guests are split on whether or not these new bands are worth the cost. But that’s a debate for another time. A very different discussion formed around these bracelets, one that is rather confusing.

A post was shared online recently, grabbing the attention of Disney Guests and fans alike. A small debate formed regarding the post, with fans attempting to figure out what exactly this warning was for. Check out the post below:

MagicBand+: Not for internal or subdermal use. I wonder what the story is behind why that statement is necessary.

As you can see, Disney is warning Guests that MagicBand+ is not for internal or subdermal use. This is quite a strange earning to see from Disney but it has to be there for a reason. Well, early last year, one Guest did the unthinkable.

A very brave woman decided to actually implant the RFID chip into her arm, meaning she herself became “the MagicBand.” Because of this, Disney now warns against this practice both on the kiosks and the actual MagicBand and MagicBand+ boxes. One comment on the thread summarized it perfectly, with a fan saying, “I love Disneyland, but some people REALLY love Disneyland.”

