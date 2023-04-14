Did Marvel Just Reveal the Release For a New Series?

Did Marvel let this series update slip?

Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios are known for their ability to keep spoilers to a minimum. Non-disclosure agreements, phone restrictions, and more have all played a part in keeping future plans in the future, and unspoiled. However, there have been times when things have slipped past the failsafes, and things have leaked to the public, and if this new update holds true, it could mean big things for a delayed Marvel series!

Bob Iger changed quite a few things upon his return to Disney. He tightened up the screws, began shuffling around funds, and repeatedly stated that the company and all subsidiaries will be focusing on quality over quantity. To that end, the huge slate of Marvel projects announced before his return was severely pared down, with many projects being delayed indefinitely.

These delays even hit projects that were already in production, some with promotional material already released. Highly anticipated series like Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Echo, and Ironheart were all temporarily shelved and given the ominous “Coming Soon” tag on Disney+. Well, if this next update proves to be any indication, at least one of those series above may have just been given a window in which it will be released!

CBR reported on the release of a Marvel comic series, “Echo: The Saga of Maya Lopez,” which, according to earlier reports, was to be released in tandem with the Disney+ Echo series. The comics are slated to hit the shelves on October 31, 2023, which, if the information received earlier still holds true, means that the Disney+ series focused on the same character will be hitting the streaming series earlier than expected, sometime around October-November of 2023.

Of course, at this point, it’s all still conjecture, but this window would line up with other statements made by showrunner Marion Dayre, as well as other leaked insider information. Whenever the series comes, it will focus on Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox) as she reconciles her past and her future. The Series stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/ Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

