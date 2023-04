Walt Disney World is far from the average collection of theme parks, and the Disney magic continues even if you have to head back to your hotel. In fact, a generous portion of the Parks’ revenue comes from their resorts. The Contemporary, The Grand Floridian, and Disney’s Polynesian Resorts aren’t just luxurious but iconic. But are they really worth the stay?

@dappermanatee is a former Disney Cast Member who frequently dishes out Disney’s dirty secrets. Knowing all the ins and outs of the house of mouse is certainly a major benefit to anyone’s trip to the Disney Parks. However, the TikTok above has a lot to say about the beloved resorts.

“What They Don’t Tell Ya”

The former Cast Member calls out the problem nearly every first-time Disney visitor has, they think they have to stay at the biggest and best resort to get the most out of their trip. In reality, they really don’t. It is entirely possible to go to Disney World without breaking the bank.

Disney has proven time and time again to be masters of manipulation, and that is exceptionally true for the Parks and resorts. The Grand Floridian is beautiful, but as @dappermanatee says, it’s kind of a waste of money unless you plan on spending most of your time at the hotel.

The deluxe resorts have tons to offer, there’s no denying it, but paying three figures a night can really take a bite out of most visitors’ budgets. Staying at a cheaper hotel or resort doesn’t deny you access to what the Parks have to offer, just a few perks such as early entry and distance.

Doing Disney World Right

Realistically speaking, the main reason most people are going to want to take a Disney trip isn’t to lay around at the hotel. Disney themselves offer a wide range of plans to fit any budget. Speaking from experience, there are definitely benefits to making use of the Value Resorts.

The former Cast Member also goes into detail on Resort-Hopping, visiting other resorts and making use of their restaurants and shops without having to stay on property. Plus, there’s no rule that says you have to stay at the resort in question just to visit, shop, or eat.

@dappermanatee says it best when he notes that “it’s all about where you want your vacation money to go.” Do you want to spend your hard-earned dollar at the hotel, or doing something fun at the Parks? It all boils down to what YOU want to do.

Are you a Value Resort Guest, or do you splurge for the Deluxe? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!