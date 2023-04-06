‘I’m Not Sick’ Claims Cast Member, Coughs on Guest’s Food

Yesterday, a Disney Guest became upset after a Cast Member coughed on their mobile food order and claimed they were not sick. Here’s what went down.

Disney World After COVID

When the pandemic hit Florida three years ago, Disney World and every other central theme Park closed their doors to the public.

On March 13, 2020, Disney World and all the other Walt Disney Parks around the globe shuttered their doors to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The Parks were closed for nearly four months when the Walt Disney Company decided it was time to reopen their gates to the public.

Face masks, social distancing, and numerous other policies were implemented to help Park Guests stay away from other Guests while inside any of the Disney Parks.

Disney World Relaxes COVID Restrictions and Policies

In August 2022, a little over two years after the COVID pandemic had taken over the world, Disney decided it was time to resume back to normal.

Mask policies and any other mandate, for that matter, were stopped across all of the Disney World Parks. Guests no longer had to wear facial masks and remain far from other Guests.

Aside from things returning to typical, new experiences were introduced to the Parks as a direct result of the pandemic. Mobile food ordering was wildly popular during the pandemic and remained popular afterward.

The ability to order their food through the Disney app meant Guests could plan their meals ahead of time and get their food even faster to enjoy their time in the Parks even more.

But of course, even three years later, some still prefer face masks and correct hygiene from Cast Members and Guests.

Disney Cast Member Coughs on Mobile Order, Upsets Guest

Yesterday morning, a Disney fan took to Twitter to complain about a recent experience with a Disney Cast Member.

JodiCab (@JodiCab) on Twitter sent out a tweet that detailed a horrific encounter with a Disney Cast Member after ordering food through the mobile App:

A lady coughed over the mobile orders and I asked for a new lid in front of her. I got a look and a “I’m not sick.” I simply responded with, no thanks. And that’s on dealing with crazy. — JodiCab (@Jodicab22) April 5, 2023

As she mentions above, a Cast Member coughed on her mobile food order, did not apologize, and instead discussed casually how “I’m not sick,” leading to the Guest becoming angry and canceling their food order.

Other Disney fans were quick to comment on their disapproval of the Cast Member’s behavior:

It's wild. Adults will open mouth cough and then get personally offended when I step away/cover my mouth. Like, we couldn't trust people to wash their hands but you want me to believe you aren't sick? Nah. — holleigh horror makeup show (@teambercase) April 5, 2023

The amount of open mouthed coughing I’ve seen in public over this spring break period has been atrocious. People just bark coughing into the wind without a care in the world. Every time I’m like, “Did these folks not live on this planet the last 3 years?!” — Hi, I’m Jay! (@AestheticPuppet) April 5, 2023

I don’t care if you are sick or not, cover your damn mouth. — Melissa (@LissaBriana) April 5, 2023

I have to admit; the Cast Member was in the wrong for not walking away or at least covering their mouth before coughing. It was not cool on their part, and I, too, would not have eaten that food.

But that’s my opinion, what’s yours? Sound off in the comments below!