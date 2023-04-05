The Unwritten Rules of Disney World

We’ve all seen THAT guy on our Walt Disney World vacation. And no, we don’t mean ‘That Guy’ at Monsters, Inc Laugh Floor.

We mean the person who seemingly has forgotten they’re in a public place with other people around. Maybe they’re talking loudly during a quiet moment on a dark ride. Maybe they’re being a little weird with Disney characters. Maybe they’re leaving trash everywhere they go. Maybe they’re blocking other Guests’ fireworks views with a giant camera rig. Whatever they’re doing, they can be a huge nuisance to Cast Members and fellow Guests alike.

There’s been a lot of conversation about streamer and influencer etiquette at Disney Parks, as some Guests feel their entitled behavior is ruining the magic for everyone else. However, it’s not just TikTokers that can commit these offenses. There are plenty of times when average Guests have done things that aren’t necessarily not allowed at Disney but are simply inconsiderate. You may have even accidentally broken one of these unwritten rules!

Never fear, not everybody is perfect on vacation. Let’s take a look at some of the unwritten rules of Walt Disney World to ensure you don’t become “that guy.”

Don’t Ruin the Magic

We get it. You’ve been to Walt Disney World 100 times. You know all of the history, all of the facts, and all of the behind-the-scenes information. In fact, you even know all of the words to your favorite attractions! There’s no shame in this depth of knowledge. However, the family of four next to you in the Haunted Mansion stretching room is here for the very first time, and they would like to hear the Ghost Host give his speech, not your rendition of it. Keep your singing and reciting to yourself so everyone can enjoy your favorite ride for the first time!

Also, it doesn’t matter if you’re a mega-fan, an ex-Cast Member, or your brother’s-wife’s-sister’s-cousin used to work here… don’t loudly spoil attractions, shows, or behind-the-scenes secrets, especially around little ones. Oh, and watch your language! There are a lot of families around you, and some may not be appreciative of more colorful language that’s easy to overhear.

Be Reasonable When Saving Spots

If you’re traveling with a large group to Walt Disney World, it can be difficult to wrangle everybody. Even if you plan to stake out your fireworks spot 3o minutes before the show, some may need to run to the bathroom, grab a snack, or pop into a gift shop… it’s not unreasonable to save a spot or two while waiting in line, waiting for a show to begin, or at a quick service restaurant. However, there’s a difference between saving for two people and saving for ten.

Don’t send a single tribute on line to save a spot for your group of eight, only to have the other seven climb through all of the people waiting at the last minute, and don’t claim multiple tables at a restaurant. Either have the whole or most of your group wait together or let other Guests go in front of you while you wait for everyone. One person walking through a line to return from the bathroom usually isn’t a problem, but nine is.

Be Kind to Cast Members

This really shouldn’t be an unwritten rule, as everyone should know to do it! We understand that planning a Disney vacation can be hectic and stressful, especially when things go wrong – and things will! However, don’t take it out on the Cast Members, who want nothing more than to help you, and often have to deal with less-than-courteous treatment from Guests. Their goal is to ensure your safety and make sure you have a magical vacation, but they also have to follow the rules. Take a moment to smile, say hello, and ask about their day. Thank them when they bring your food and leave a nice tip. Throw away your trash and pay attention to the correct place to park your stroller. In general, be appreciative and kind towards Cast Members – and remember that a little kindness goes a long way, and it could reap its own rewards. You catch more flies with honey than with vinegar!

Turn Off Your Flash

This goes back to being courteous to other Guests during attractions and shows. Even if you’re not reciting all the dialogue, one surefire way to annoy all of the other Guests in your ride vehicle is to film the whole ride or take pictures with flash on. Flash ruins dark rides – they’re dark for a reason! It could also be dangerous for live performers on stage, who could be blinded or distracted by it. Excessive use of flash or continuing to use flash after a Cast Member asks you to stop can get you in actual trouble, too, so make sure you know how to turn it off on your cameras and phones. Your attraction and show photos will look WAY better without flash anyway.

Don’t Block People’s View

Since you must stand to watch a lot of Disney parades, shows, and fireworks, it can be difficult to find a good spot to stand in. If you don’t stake out a spot early, you may be stuck looking at the backs of other Guests’ heads. If you’re lucky enough to have a good spot, be courteous to the people behind you. Remove hats and Mickey Ears, which can be obstructive, or sit down if the space allows for it and you can still see. If you want to put your kiddo on your shoulders so they can see better, move to the back. And please, let the kid stand in front of you for the parade.

Also, when you stand to watch a fireworks show, you want to watch the fireworks – not a video of the fireworks through the iPad of the person in front of you. If you want to film the show, ask yourself if you really need to film the entire thing. And if you MUST film, be mindful of the people behind you.

Be Courteous to Other Guests

You’re not the only one on a Walt Disney World vacation right now. Remember that you should be not only kind to Cast Members but to other Guests. Once again, a little kindness goes a long way! Take a moment to say “Happy birthday” or “congratulations” to Guests wearing a celebration photo, or offer to take their photo if you see them struggling to get a selfie. If you need to stop walking to look a the map, pull over to the side so other Guests don’t run into you. Give up your seat on the bus to Guests who are elderly, pregnant, carrying a large load, or anyone who could benefit from it. Give people personal space in queues and make sure your children know to be respectful to service animals. All of this will make everyone’s experience better!