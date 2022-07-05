“Entitled” Guest Turns Flash on During Disney Ride, Angers Other Fans

One Guest recently complained on social media after another Guest recorded an entire Disneyland ride with a flashlight on.

When visiting any of the Disney Parks, Guests are expected to follow the rules put in place by Disney. From dress codes to codes of conduct, it is crucial that Guests abide by these rules and regulations.

However, it is also important to remember that you are always surrounded by other Guests who also want to have a magical experience and when Guests don’t follow the rules, these experiences can be ruined. This was exemplified in a recon t post shared on Reddit by u/Tiberius_Jim which you can check out below: