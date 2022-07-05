“Entitled” Guest Turns Flash on During Disney Ride, Angers Other Fans

One Guest recently complained on social media after another Guest recorded an entire Disneyland ride with a flashlight on.
When visiting any of the Disney Parks, Guests are expected to follow the rules put in place by Disney. From dress codes to codes of conduct, it is crucial that Guests abide by these rules and regulations.
However, it is also important to remember that you are always surrounded by other Guests who also want to have a magical experience and when Guests don’t follow the rules, these experiences can be ruined. This was exemplified in a recon t post shared on Reddit by u/Tiberius_Jim which you can check out below:
This guy recorded the entire dark ride portion of Radiator Springs Racers with his flash on, occasionally shining it in my face. Why do people do this?
As you can see, the Guest took pictures of the incident, showing the bright light turned on during the dark scenes of the ride. Guests are always encouraged to turn off their phones as well as silence them and keep them tucked away during attractions.
In the comment section, several fans shared how they felt about this situation. One user said, “I hate these entitled a*******.” Another asked, “Do people actually ever rewatch the crap they record?” One user said, “Should’ve said something… it’s a shared experience.”
For those who may not know, Radiator Springs Racers can be found at Disneyland California Adventure. The ride is fast and fun and features characters and locations from Disney Pixar’s Cars franchise. More on the attraction below:
Cruise Through Radiator Springs
Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills.
Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life.
As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you!
Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road.
Ready, Get Set, Go!
Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations.
Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!
Home on the Cadillac Range
The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers.
Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.
Have you ever experienced anything like this at Disney?