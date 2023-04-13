Andy Serkis Talks Directing a ‘Star Wars’ Project – “This Universe Holds a Huge Fascination For Me”

Andy Serkis talks a return to that Galaxy Far, Far Away…

Tony Gilroy’s Andor was certainly the hit that no one was expecting. Though audience reaction was lukewarm at times, the writing, the acting, and the composition all made for an amazing series that no one thought it would be. Of course, though there were many highlights, one of the most memorable moments revolved around the new character, Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), and an epic jailbreak, which ended in heartbreaking fashion at the last moment. However, it may not be the last that fans see of Serkis…

It wasn’t the first they saw of him either! Serkis made his Star Wars debut in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) as Supreme Leader Snoke, the mysterious leader of the First Order. Serkis, an expert in motion capture acting, was the natural choice for the character, bringing him to terrifying life in The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) before he was bisected by his erstwhile apprentice, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Though Serkis did a fantastic job as the cloned Sith, he would shine as Kino Loy in Andor. Initially resolved to his lot in prison and to serve out his time, Loy (Serkis) was convicted by both Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and terrifying events on other levels of the facility to rise up, rebel, and break out. Starting the rallying cry, “One way out,” Loy (Serkis) and others made it to the exit, only for him to discover that it was surrounded by water, his heartbreaking last words in the series being, “I can’t swim.”

While his character may be alive, (maybe) Serkis wants to return to the franchise, not as an actor this time, but as a director. Comicbook covered an interview with the actor/director in which he voiced his desire to return to Star Wars, but this time, behind the camera.

“I would love to. I really would genuinely. I think that this universe holds a huge fascination for me. I think I am one of the rare actors who’s had the opportunity to play two characters in it. But I would love to.”

Serkis already has the directing chops: with titles like Breathe (2017) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), as well as others, he has the know-how and the experience to make a Star Wars project something great. While Bob Iger has recently stated that they will be focusing on quality over quantity, there is still more from Lucasfilm than there was under George Lucas, so the potential is definitely there for a Serkis-directed project.

Comicbook even brings up the option of Serkis directing even an episode of something like Andor Season 2, something from The Mandalorian, or the plethora of other upcoming projects from Lucasfilm. Until anything official is announced, fans will just have to wait and watch Serkis’ outstanding work on Andor Season 1 and repeat along with him, “One way out!”

What do you think of Serkis being a Star Wars director? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!