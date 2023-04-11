11 Best Places to Work Remotely at Walt Disney World

When you step onto Disney property, you leave behind the hustle and bustle of regular life and instead enter a world of fun, thrills, and complex carbohydrates.

At least, that’s the plan. Even a trip to the most magical place on earth can’t make the real-world responsibilities you’ve left behind disappear. Sometimes, you have no choice but to whip out your laptop mid-vacation – Disney World or not.

But that doesn’t mean it should be a drain on your precious Disney time. There are plenty of aesthetic and relaxing nooks around Walt Disney World, perfect for cranking out an important email, meeting that last-minute deadline, or even getting some remote work done on the regular if you’re a local or Annual Passholder. Here’s a rundown of our favorite work spots around Disney World.

Flame Tree Barbecue, Animal Kingdom

If you want to soak up the Park atmosphere without getting totally distracted, this is your spot. Grab your food and head down to the seats near the water, where you’ll get a beautiful view of Expedition Everest across the lake to keep you motivated. Just remember to fully charge your devices, as there are no power sources nearby.

Carolwood Pacific Railroad Room, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

One of Disney World’s hidden gems – and one of the most relaxing spots on property. You’ll find Carolwood Pacific Railroad Room at Wilderness Lodge’s Boulder Ridge Villas, connected to the main Resort by a covered walkway. Inspired by Walt Disney’s love of trains (and named for his DIY at-home railroad), it’s packed with railway memorabilia, comfy chairs, tables, and a fireplace, making for an ultra-cozy working environment.

Martha’s Vineyard, Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Step out of the Disney chaos and into a New England beach house at Martha’s Vineyard. Usually open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., the lounge is rarely – if ever – busy, making it the perfect place for a late-afternoon Zoom call or a few evening power hours. Enjoy a cocktail while you work, or chow down on an artisan cheese plate if that’s more your vibe.

The Solarium, Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Also at the Beach Club, The Solarium is a bright and airy space to take a mid-vacation break. Again, it’s rarely busy, meaning you can always find a spot to sit down, focus, and pump out a few hours of uninterrupted work.

Japan pavilion, EPCOT

World Showcase is full of hidden, work-friendly corners, but our favorite is the garden in Japan. It’s one of the less-frequented areas in EPCOT and has a few tables and chairs to make yourself comfortable. Enjoy the distant Taiko drumming and grab some kakigori shaved ice to keep you going.

PizzeRizzo, Hollywood Studios

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights, it’s time to get some work done at PizzeRizzo tonight. Yes – a Muppets-themed restaurant is the perfect place to work, actually. At least, it is if you go upstairs. Not only does that get away from the crowds and into the AC, but you get to type away to the background noise of 80s tunes if you choose to sit in Rizzo’s Deluxe Supreme Banquet Hall (and really, why wouldn’t you?)

Starbucks, Disney Springs

If you’ve ever worked remotely, we’re willing to bet you’ve spent hours on end in a Starbucks at some point. The one in Disney Springs is nothing special, but it offers all the comforts you’re used to from the coffee chain, and you get to watch Aerophile soar up and down if you can find a seat on the patio.

Connections Café, EPCOT

Technically, this is just another Starbucks, but it’s an EPCOT Starbucks, which automatically makes it superior. With power outlets galore, you can sit down for as long as you need (or as long as you can resist slipping back out into the Park) while enjoying the incredible Global Gathering mural on the walls.

Barcelona Lounge, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Sat on the lower lobby level of the Gran Destino Tower, Barcelona Lounge is one of the coolest spots on property. By night it’s a bar, but from 6.30 a.m. to 12 p.m., it’s a coffee shop. Thanks to the early opening hours, this is one of our favorite places to churn out some pre-Parks work.

Coca-Cola Rooftop Bar, Disney Springs

Some people thrive working with background noise, others do not. If you fall into the former camp, head to the third floor of the Coca-Cola Store in Disney Springs, where you get the perfect combo of views, table space, and your choice of 100+ flavors of Coca-Cola beverages.

Tomorrowland Terrace, Magic Kingdom

A quiet spot? In the middle of Magic Kingdom? Yes, it’s possible. Tomorrowland Terrace is only open for Magic Kingdom Fireworks Dessert Parties right now, which is bad news if you’re craving chicken strips but good news if you need a place to slip away and focus. Take a seat on the patio to do what you need to do – but just know that you’ll need to leave in the early afternoon when they start Dessert Party prep.