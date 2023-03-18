Zachary Levi Has A Wild Crossover Idea For Shazam 3

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is officially released, and DC is already listening to ideas for a third film. However, a third movie would only happen if the sequel makes enough money at the box office, and Zachary Levi has a wild idea for the potential sequel should it move forward.

The good news is that despite the Shazam movies feeling as though it’s part of their own universe, fans generally liked the first movie. Shazam made $366 million at the worldwide box office, which is certainly nothing to scoff at.

James Gunn and Peter Safran might not have room for a third Shazam in their big DCU plans, but that does not mean the movie couldn’t exist in the Elseworlds Universe, which is where the current Batman movies exist.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods might be one of the final movies not directly connected to the grand DCU reboot.

Should Shazam 3 move forward, Zachary Levi pitched an idea for the third movie, which has since been approved by co-star Rachel Zegler has since approved.

Zegler was interviewed by NME when she stated, “I think it’d be cool to do this zombie plot that Zach is obsessed with. “It’s Evil Dead meets Superman meets Big, which doesn’t sound like it should work, but I think it might,” she added.

We are not entirely sure how this wild crossover would work, but seeing Zachary Levi and the rest of the Shazam superheroes takes on hordes of zombies would be amazing.

Granted, Shazam 3 would have to keep its rating to PG-13 so that the movie couldn’t feature zombies tearing anyone apart. However, the zombies chasing down Shazam and the other heroes would be something to see.

Considering how powerful Zachary Levi is, along with the rest of the heroes, there would need to be some superpowered zombies—but that can undoubtedly exist.

Take Marvel Zombies, for instance; the superheroes are all zombified and still contain their normal powers. The DCU would be frightening if heroes like Superman were zombified.

One thing is for sure, seeing Zachary Levi and Bruce Campbell team up would be a campy movie that brings in plenty of fans.

The promotion for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been quite fantastic, so it stands to reason that the new movie will be a hit with fans yet again. The film was just officially released, so DC will have to keep an eye on the numbers as the weeks go on.

