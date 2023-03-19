Who Brainwashed John Boyega?

If you were to ask John Boyega three years ago how he felt about his character’s conclusion in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, he would have told you how disappointed he was.

Most Star Wars fans can recall their excitement (or outrage) for a new black character joining the franchise back in 2014 when the trailer for The Force Awakens first dropped. At the time, a young up-and-coming actor from London by the name of John Boyega had high hopes for his character’s arc.

However, after the final installment, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), had concluded his character’s storyline, it seemed to have been a major letdown to both fans and the actor himself.

The year was 2020, at the peak of the civil unrest in America, when Boyega told GQ UK that he was unhappy with how the franchised treated his character. “What I would say to Disney is, ‘Do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important to the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good.’”

If you recall back to Finn’s storyline in the series, his character went from important to second fiddle. Some fans had speculated he would be Ray’s love interest or, at the very least, have a crush on her. However, those fan theories were repeatedly debunked, leaving an unsatisfying feeling for his character. What was his significance?

Fast forward almost three years later, now the actor has a different tone on the subject.

Boyega told The Times in London, “I feel like the arc that JJ tried to tie up, that’s where I feel comfortable with the release of him. And since then, I’ve been able to enjoy, as a fan, The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi. I’m enjoying the balance of all things.”

It seems Boyega has found peace with how his character was treated in the Star Wars universe, with a complete 180 on his outlook. While fans still may be disappointed, the actor is at the point of his career where he is ready to move on. Boyega is now doing fewer sci-fi action films and more dramas.

Nevertheless, it would be interesting for Finn to come back into the franchise and get a more satisfying ending in his own series. But one can only hope.

Would you like to see more of John Boyega in the Star Wars universe? Let us know in the comments.