Marvel Star Adds Voice In Defense of Studio and Genre

Add one more to the ranks of Marvel Defenders!

With as many detractors as there are when it comes to Marvel, there seem to be just as many, if not more, in defense of it! Despite disparaging remarks from Tarantino, Scorcese, Cameron, and others, Kevin Feige, and many Marvel Studios stars have stepped up in defense of not just the studio but the genre itself. Now, fans can count on one more star to defend!

Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and others created something beautiful with Marvel Comics. The many stories throughout the pages of their graphic novels and comic books weren’t just sci-fi thrillers or fantastical adventures, they actually taught lessons. The X-Men showed kids you could be different and still a hero, Black Panther was a huge step in the right direction for racial equality, and so many other valuable lessons for the young and old alike that read them.

Today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing those stories to life on the big screen, and whether intentionally or not, they have been repeating some of those same messages, expounding on others. In a way, this has been even more helpful for the current generation of youth that enjoys superheroes, being able to see these heroes as live-action people instead of just figures on a page. That is one of the many reasons why Florence Pugh has chosen not only to participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also to defend it.

In an interview with GamesRadar, covered by The Direct, Pugh discussed how, when signing on to a Marvel film, she wouldn’t be able to go back to smaller films, as if there was only merit in the latter. The new Blac Widow then contradicted that way of thinking strongly:

“I think there’s beauty in all types of those films. There’s beauty in the massive, epic storylines like ‘Dune,’ like Marvel, like even ‘Oppenheimer’ that I did. They’re amazing, mega movies. And then there’s also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I’ve never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I’ve always known that I want to dabble in all areas.”

Pugh’s response is a very measured and egalitarian one. She points out that, really, there’s good in each of these offerings. Such is the nature of art, which Cinema is, it won’t always appeal to everyone, but more often than not, there are significant elements that will appeal to many. Simply put, it’s a great way of saying to each their own!

Florence Pugh is scheduled to appear next in Marvel’s Thunderbolts (2023), which comes to theaters on July 26, 2024. The film stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross. With no official synopsis, Thunderbolts could be taken a lot of different ways in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

