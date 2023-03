So-called “Disney Adults” have become punching bags on social media over the past year – kicked off by displays of emotion at the Disney Parks. First, there was the “Disney Adult” who cried when she hugged Pluto for the first time since COVID-19 shut down Walt Disney World Resort. Then, a viral video of a couple getting engaged at Disneyland Paris started a discussion about getting engaged at the Disney Parks. One video called adults visiting Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort schizophrenic.

Last week, Disney TikTokers The Mouselets (@themouselets) became the target of Internet vitriol when their video unexpectedly received over four million views. In the now-infamous TikTok, the creators went over the history of Disney Park characters walking on two legs, even when their animated counterparts walked on four:

Commenters were not impressed at the suggestion that Disney Entertainment Cast Members, who work hard in sweltering conditions and are often underpaid, could walk on all-fours. “Because they don’t get paid enough to make it feel ‘magical,’” @luckye323 wrote.

Others simply mocked the TikTokers. “Dude you need help,” said @ser_dildobaggins.

“Is this an actual video or a satire account?” asked @madfo.o.

Many accounts stitched the video with commentary. This one from @official.collegeboard received over three million views:

“Make the workers crawl! Make them crawl,” the TikToker joked. “Put them on the ground. Make them crawl on the ground where they belong!”

But The Mouselets took it in stride with positive responses to this video and others like it. “Omg definitely don’t want that haha was just saying they could do different costumes or animatronics!” they wrote.

What do you think about the social media criticism of Disney Adults? Share your opinions with Inside the Magic in the comments.

*Editor’s note: The opinions reflected in this article are those of individual commenters and do not necessarily reflect those of Inside the Magic.