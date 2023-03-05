An iconic prop from the Harry Potter franchise recently triggered a dramatic, and a bit unnecessary, airport search, embarrassing a traveler who admitted, “I don’t even like Harry Potter.”

Millions of fans worldwide are always finding fun and creative ways to immerse themselves in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, marathoning the 8-film saga, playing the controversial last installment in the franchise — Hogwarts Legacy — dressing up to represent their Hogwarts house — whether that be Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw — or visiting the different theme parks and immersive experiences inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Beijing, as well as the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — although some of these experiences have sparked a significant backlash against The Wizarding World.

However, the Harry Potter franchise recently caused a less-than-magical experience for a traveler who was stopped at security screening and had to go through an embarrassing search at an airport after a prop from The Wizarding World triggered security scanners.

Australian podcaster and radio personality Ryan Jon shared the video of his experience on his TikTok account (@ryanjondunn), saying, “Raise your hand if you just had to have your bag searched by two professionals cause they accused you of having a weapon, and it was cause you had Harry Potter wands,” awkwardly raising his hand as his podcast co-host and travel companion Toni Lodge busted out laughing.

After showing two Harry Potter character wands in his carry-on bag, Ryan admitted he didn’t even like the J.K. Rowling franchise as his podcast co-host said, “you’ve never even seen it!” The pair continued to go back and forth about the hilariously awkward incident, jokingly saying, “They would’ve been like ‘why do you have these?’” to which Ryan responded, “I actually don’t know, I f***ing hate this movie.” “They probably thought you were into weird sex stuff,” said Toni as both continued laughing.

The podcast hosts were traveling to Brisbane, Australia, after Ryan “accidentally booked a massive cinema” for Tori to watch Harry Potter, where the pair met “a full house” of followers and fellow Harry Potter fans dressed in their Hogwarts best, which explains why they had to travel with the “scandalous” wands.

While wands inspired by characters from The Wizarding World are a must-have collectible for millions of fans, they have proven problematic when traveling with them. I was in a similar situation a few years ago when I was stopped by airport security because I had a Noble Collection wand in my carry-on bag.

It is likely that, since most Harry Potter wand replicas, including Noble Collection and wands sold at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, have a metal core, they trigger security scanners making airport security search the luggage to ensure travelers are not carrying weapons. However, the official TSA website states that travelers can bring wands inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in their carry-on and checked bags when traveling in the US.

