Guests Forced Backstage to Avoid Security Incident at Disney Park Entrance

Guests attending this Disney Park were turned away from the main entrance and diverted backstage due to a security concern.

Disney Parks are considered some of the safest places to be thanks to their robust security practices, including bag checks, scanners, and sniffer dogs. Each theme park Resort — Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland — has its own health and safety information on each of their respective websites, detailing how they keep Guests safe and how Guests can keep themselves and others safe while visiting the Parks.

One measure that was recently employed at Disneyland Paris was to divert Guests attending the Parks backstage to avoid a security incident happening at the main entrance. Pixie Dust (@PixieDust_Be) shared on Twitter:

Earlier this morning guests had to use the backstage entrance of Disney Village to enter the resort. #DisneylandParis

Another tweet shared that the cause of the disruption at Disneyland Paris was a security issue at one of the entrance checkpoints. This led to hundreds of Guests hoping to attend the Disney Resort having to walk backstage through Disney Village (the Disney Springs/Downtown Disney area complimenting Disneyland Paris’ two Parks — Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park). What happened is unknown and Disneyland Paris has not shared the reason why so many Guests had to be diverted on Tuesday morning.

Disneyland Paris is currently in its Grand Finale event for the 30th anniversary celebrations, which will come to an end in September. Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park have gained new additions to celebrate the huge milestone, including parades like Dream…. and Shine Brighter! and Disney D-light (the drone pre-show to Disney Illuminations) at Disneyland Park and Avengers: Power the Night at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Power the Night is the latest Marvel-themed addition at Disneyland Paris after last year saw the opening of the Avengers Campus, which itself joined the newly rebranded Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel. The injection of Marvel IP at DLP has been plenty in recent years.

For those visiting Disneyland Paris soon, they should be aware of the many attraction closures over the next few weeks, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, “it’s a small world”, and Dumbo the Flying Elephant.

