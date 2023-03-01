Crowds Dwindle at Disney Park, Strangely Without Reason

Disneyland Resort has been experiencing extremely low Guest attendance at its Disney Parks.

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth” and is home to two theme parks: Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Park.

Disneyland Park includes many iconic attractions for Guests to enjoy such as “it’s a small world,” Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Alice in Wonderland, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and many more.

Next door, Disney California Adventure Park has many attractions, as well, including Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Incredicoaster, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT!, Little Mermaid Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, Pixar Pal- A- Round- Swinging, and Radiator Springs Racers.

Though Disney Park fans spend a lot of time complaining about crowds, it seems that this particular week would be one to head to the Parks looking at the crowds.

One Reddit Thread shows the security line to get into Disneyland with barely any Guests in line. While these smaller wait times may be a good sign for Guests planning a trip to Disney Parks, it certainly makes Guests wonder where everyone is.

One reason Guests may not be heading to Disneyland Parks is the weather. Disneyland Guests can be seen in jackets and strollers, having rain shields on them. One Guest in the Reddit thread is holding an umbrella, so weather may be the indicator for short lines. Disneyland has experienced some dangerous weather the last few weeks, and Inside the Magic has covered all the details on Disneyland staying open during that storm. While changes in Guest attendance happen from time to time Guests are still coming to enjoy their time at Disney Parks.

Disney Park Guests looking for a way to stay warm and dry at Disneyland can enjoy watching shows like Mickey’s PhilharMagic, Turtle Talk with Crush, Disney Junior Dance Party!, Tale of the Lion King, and many more shows.

While Guests head to Disneyland for vacation, the Resort does experience “slower” times and busier seasons. Guests can try and plan their trip around the off-season for shorter waits.

Have you taken advantage of low Guest attendance at Disneyland? If so Let Inside the Magic know in the comments on how your experience went.