Disney Will Exclude Park Guests From “Incredible” Expansion

Once Guests step through the gates, they are transported from the realms of reality and into worlds of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy. While the Disney resorts definitely do their best to incorporate the magic of Disney with the comforts of a luxury hotel, wouldn’t it be better if Guests could stay in their favorite Disney movies? That’s where Disney’s new “Storyliving” idea comes into play.

Places like Celebration, Florida are communities designed for Disney fans, and plans have been made to create a new Californian counterpart. However, Disney-inspired environments are only a fraction of the company’s imaginative capabilities. If they can build a spaceship in a hotel, why not go all the way into other films?

Storyliving

As part of an ambitious communal project, Disney is bringing their gift for environmental storytelling from the Parks into a concept dubbed by Josh D’Amaro as “Storyliving.” As part of the new expansion in California’s Riverside County, Disney is bringing residents a new and more immersive experience by taking them out of Disneyland and into the world of the Incredibles.

Disney Imagineering is going a whole lot bigger and bringing future Guests into the Parr Family’s household. Development has already begun on a recreation of the house seen in The Incredibles 2, complete with all the amenities and extras a family of superheroes could possibly want. The question is, how accessible is this exciting project, and will it be the only one of its kind?

Part of Their World

Forgetting for a moment that this is a residential area, not a hotel or resort, Disney has just planted the seed for a massively game-changing expansion. If the company can create an entire movie-accurate house, what’s to stop them from doing something similar on a different scale for Guests staying at the Parks?

Not everyone is going to have the means to pack up and move to a Pixar-inspired house all the way out in California, as much as many of us would love to. The Storyliving concept shouldn’t just be limited to California residents alone, but made accessible to fans all over.

Opportunity Knocks, Will Disney Answer?

California residents are being given a glorious opportunity. If the project is truly as accurate as the concept depicts, Disney is sitting on the backbone for something that could completely change how we stay at the Parks. As ambitious as this project is, they’re not thinking big enough.

The Storyliving idea is certainly impressive, but how successful is it if only rich Californians can access it? If Disney wants to really pull its fans into their magical worlds, they need to make them more accessible to the average Guest, not just the wealthy ones.

